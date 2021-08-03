Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics: Extraordinary Acts Of Sportsmanship And Kindness At Summer Games

World’s most competitive athletes have been captured showing gentleness and warmth to one another — celebrating, pep-talking, wiping away tears.

Tokyo Olympics games
In an extraordinary Olympic Games where mental health is front and center, acts of kindness are everywhere. Lotte Miller of Norway assists Claire Michel of Belgium after the finish of women's triathlon.

Tokyo Olympics games
Gianmarco Tamberi, of Italy, embraces fellow gold medalist Mutaz Barshim, of Qatar, after the final of the men's high jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics games
Argentina goalkeeper Maria Belen Succi (1) comforts Germany's Charlotte Stapenhorst, right, after Argentina won their women's field hockey match.

Tokyo Olympics games
Brazil's Italo Ferreira, center, gold medal, Japan's Kanoa Igarashi, right, silver medal, and Australia's Owen Wright, bronze medal, pose for photographers in the men's surfing competition. 

Tokyo Olympics games
saiah Jewett, of the United States, and Nijel Amos, right, of Botswana, shake hands after falling in the men's 800-meter semifinals. 

Tokyo Olympics games
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, left, meanwhile hugs Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, after defeating him during a semifinals match of the tennis competition. 

