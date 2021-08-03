Tokyo Olympics: Extraordinary Acts Of Sportsmanship And Kindness At Summer Games

Quick links:
In an extraordinary Olympic Games where mental health is front and center, acts of kindness are everywhere. Lotte Miller of Norway assists Claire Michel of Belgium after the finish of women's triathlon.
Gianmarco Tamberi, of Italy, embraces fellow gold medalist Mutaz Barshim, of Qatar, after the final of the men's high jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Argentina goalkeeper Maria Belen Succi (1) comforts Germany's Charlotte Stapenhorst, right, after Argentina won their women's field hockey match.
Brazil's Italo Ferreira, center, gold medal, Japan's Kanoa Igarashi, right, silver medal, and Australia's Owen Wright, bronze medal, pose for photographers in the men's surfing competition.
saiah Jewett, of the United States, and Nijel Amos, right, of Botswana, shake hands after falling in the men's 800-meter semifinals.