Tokyo Olympics: 'Focused Solely On My Own Game,' Says Indian Golfer Aditi Ashok

Indian ace golfer Aditi Ashok is in contention for a historic Olympic medal after scoring a flawless five-under 66 in the second round of the women's competition at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Aditi will take the golf course once again on August 6, Friday for Round 3 with action beginning at 4:00 AM IST. Ahead of the third round, Aditi raised India's hopes of winning a medal, saying that she was in Tokyo to win glory.

Aditi Ashok has an excellent Round 2 at Tokyo Olympics 2020

On Thursday, Aditi Ashok rolled in five birdies, including three in her last four holes. At the end of the day, she was tied second on nine-under 133 with Danish duo Nanna Koerstz Madsen (64) and Emily Kristine Pedersen (63). The 23-year old, who is playing her second Olympics, currently trails world number one Nelly Korda of the US by four shots. After an impressive display on Day 2, Aditi reflected on her performance in an interview.

According to ANI, Aditi said, "The last three holes, I had a couple shots that were just a good number for me and I hadn't really had any short approaches all day, maybe just a couple." The Indian golfer needs to continue firing on all cylinders if she is to secure a medal for India as impending thunderstorms over the weekend could reduce the competition to 54 holes.

However, Aditi insists she is not worried about how the competition pans out as she is solely focused on her own game. "This whole week there's going to be so many girls making birdies, especially because the weather's warm and the conditions are favourable. I think whatever holes I get to play, whether it's 54 or 72, I'm not really going to sit on anything, I'm just going to try and be as aggressive and make more birdies," she added.

Aditi Ashok eyes a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

While Aditi Ashok hopes to win a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, she is well aware of the importance of staying in the present. When asked if she was looking for a medal in Tokyo, she replied, "Oh, yeah, for sure. It's kind of like everyone's thinking about it. It's definitely at the back of my mind. But on the course, I'm not really thinking much about it. I'm just trying to hit the best shot I can hit." Meanwhile, the Indian women golfer finished 41st at the Rio Olympics 2016.

Image: AP