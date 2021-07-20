Tokyo Olympics: Foreign Athlete, Eight Others Test Positive For Coronavirus Ahead Of Games

Ahead of Tokyo Olympics, the organisers confirmed that a foreign athlete has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Games Athletes' Village. According to ANI reports, eight more people related to Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Earlier, a teen gymnast from the USA also tested positive for Coronavirus at her pre-Tokyo Olympic training camp. She was training in the city of Inzai, Chiba Prefecture.

COVID-19 scare in Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020 is around the corner and the Games Village is already in the grip of the deadly COVID-19 with a total of 67 people infected with the virus. According to ANI, two Mexican baseball players were tested positive before departing for Tokyo. The athletes, Hector Velazquez and Sammy Solis tested positive on July 18 and have been quarantining with all the other team members since then.

Earlier on Monday, the Czech Republic's beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic was reported Covid positive. He is currently asymptomatic and in isolation. Previously, an official of the Czech Republic team had tested positive with Covid after his arrival at the airport.

On Sunday, eight members of Great Britain’s Olympic team went into isolation after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive person on the flight to Tokyo, whereas, three members of South Africa’s men’s under-23 football team, have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in isolation.

Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been scheduled under an emergency in the COVID-19 pandemic. It will start on July 23 and is scheduled till August 8. Athletes from all the 206 countries have already started reaching the venue and are undergoing proper training. The first batch of India’s Olympic bound contingent reached Tokyo on July 18th including athletes from archery, badminton, table tennis, hockey, judo, gymnastics, swimming, and weight lifting. India is known for participating in every edition of the Summer Olympics since 1920.

With a ban on crowds and large-scale celebrations, the event will now witness infection control measures for containing the spread of the virus. Olympics this year will be a completely different experience for both athletes and the viewers as well.

(Source: ANI)