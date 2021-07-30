Tokyo Olympics: Fouaad Mirza Makes Fantastic Debut In Equestrian, Jumps To 6th Rank

Fouaad Mirza kicked off his campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics while achieving 28 penalty points. Although Mirza was not the only star who kept up Indian hopes because along with him was his equine, Seigneur Medicott AKA Micky. Mirza and his gelding performed elegant throughout and jumped up to the 6th rank in the Equestrian dressage event.

Seigneur Medicott put his best hoof forward! 👏#IND #equestrian @FouaadMirza and his equine scored a total of 28 penalty points in the first session of Dressage, currently placing them in the 6️⃣th position. #Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 30, 2021

What went down on Day 1 of the Equestrian dressage event?

India's only representative in Equestrian at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has yet again made us all proud as he and Seigneur Medicott jumped up to the 6th rank while managing 28 points. Mirza is the third Indian equestrian to qualify for the Olympics. At the beginning of the event, Fouda and Medicott brisked gracefully into the stadium and made India proud with his performance. Oliver Townend from Great Britain with his equine Ballaghmor Class reigned supreme on Day 1 of the Equestrian Dressage event, managing 23.60 penalty points. China's Alex Hua Tian came second while managing 23.90 points with his partner Don Geniro. German Julia Krajewski stood at the third spot with 25.20 points. Mirza and Micky will again be back on Day 2 of the Equestrian Dressage.

Why Mirza picked Seigneur Medicott

Seigneur Medicott helped Mirza win two silvers at the Asian Games and they both share a special emotional bond. Previously, Mirza was planned to compete along with Dajara 4 (substitute equine) but soon after a few weeks of practising, Mirza thought to let Dajara rest as he made a change in the final entry with Seigneur Medicott. Mirza had mentioned that the horse was moving much better. Seigneur was purchased by the Embassy Group for 300.000 Euros in 2017. The Embassy Group continues to support Equestrian in our country, which happens to be an expensive sport and requires a lot of investment. The Embassy Group is committed to see the Indian flag wave high in global events such as the Olympics

Image Credits - Twitter