Tokyo Olympics Gave Hope And Confidence To The Entire World, Says IOC President Bach

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, on the last day of the Tokyo Olympics, said, "We can now say with confidence that we have experienced a very successful Olympic Games." The mega event started on July 23 in Japan's capital, Tokyo. The international tournament ends on Sunday, August 8, and the closing ceremony begins at 8 pm (4.30 pm IST).

The IOC president said, "I think we can already now say with confidence that we have experienced a very successful Olympic Games. I think we can say with confidence that these Olympic Games happened at the right time and that the athletes for whom we did it really appreciated it and considered it to be the right moment in time to come together again and give hope and confidence not only to the Olympic community but to the entire world, " reported Kyodo News.

According to official data, around 11,000 athletes from 200 countries participated in the Tokyo Olympics. The United States topped the list with 113 medals, including 39 gold, 41 silver, and 33 bronze. China stood second for having the maximum number of medals, including 38 gold, 32 silver, and 18 bronze, making 88 medals. While the host Japan stood third by winning 58 medals, including 27 gold, 14 silver, and 17 bronze. India ranked in the 48th position and could win only one gold, two silver, and four bronze for seven medals.

Watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony

The Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 takes place on Sunday, August 8. The final ceremony before closing the event will be held at 8 pm (4.30 pm IST). Fans can watch the closing ceremony on the Sony TEN1 HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD (English). The show streams live on TEN 3 HD/SD (Hindi). Viewers can also visit the SonyLiv app.

COVID situation in Japan

The Olympics in Tokyo was first scheduled to happen in July last year, but the international tournament postponed it for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the game was conducted without any hindrance. The host country, Japan, has witnessed a steep increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Olympics in the last few weeks. Although the audience was not allowed this time in the stadium, several athletes tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

