Tokyo Olympics: Glance At Athletes Who Turned Social Media Stars At Summer Games

At Tokyo Games, athletes have taken to social media in trailblazing ways — with high-profile results. The self-proclaimed “out-of-shape fencing Olympian” made jokes on TikTok about losing her fence.
22-year-old Margielyn Didal of Philippines rose to fame with positivity at the debut of skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics. Many of her TikTok videos garner over one million views.
California's Ilona Maher gives TikTok viewers an inside look at life inside the Olympic Village with rocking a tie-dye Team USA bucket hat that gained over 7 million views.
Hawaii's Erik Shoji has 1.1 million views on a video documenting arrival procedures at the Tokyo airport. He's two-time Olympian and bronze medalist at the Rio Games. He frequently posts challenges.
US' Jagger Eaton gained popularity for being laid-back, 20-year old skateboarder. His TikTok account features dancing vid, behind-the-scenes at life of phenom named after Mick Jagger.
Jagger Eaton of the US set a record as the youngest X Games competitor at age 11. The 20-yr-old won bronze with AirPods in his ears, iPhone in his pocket which got lost. Eaton went viral.
Rayssa Leal of Brazil's social media exploded after winning silver in Women’s Street Skateboarding. One of her videos has 15.4 million views in front of Tokyo street lights.