Tokyo Olympics: Glance At Athletes Who Turned Social Media Stars At Summer Games

Several Olympians from niche sports introduced themselves through viral videos and TikTok clips documenting their performances. Read ahead to see pics

Zaini Majeed
Olympian 'social media stars'
At Tokyo Games, athletes have taken to social media in trailblazing ways — with high-profile results. The self-proclaimed “out-of-shape fencing Olympian” made jokes on TikTok about losing her fence. 

Olympian 'social media stars'
22-year-old Margielyn Didal of Philippines rose to fame with positivity at the debut of skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics. Many of her TikTok videos garner over one million views.

Olympian 'social media stars'
California's Ilona Maher gives TikTok viewers an inside look at life inside the Olympic Village with rocking a tie-dye Team USA bucket hat that gained over 7 million views. 

Olympian 'social media stars'
Hawaii's Erik Shoji has 1.1 million views on a video documenting arrival procedures at the Tokyo airport. He's two-time Olympian and bronze medalist at the Rio Games. He frequently posts challenges. 

Olympian 'social media stars'
US' Jagger Eaton gained popularity for being laid-back, 20-year old skateboarder. His TikTok account features dancing vid, behind-the-scenes at life of phenom named after Mick Jagger.

Olympian 'social media stars'
Jagger Eaton of the US set a record as the youngest X Games competitor at age 11. The 20-yr-old won bronze with AirPods in his ears, iPhone in his pocket which got lost. Eaton went viral.

Olympian 'social media stars'
Rayssa Leal of Brazil's social media exploded after winning silver in Women’s Street Skateboarding. One of her videos has 15.4 million views in front of Tokyo street lights. 

Olympian 'social media stars'
Margielyn Didal of the Philippines posted a picture alongside Tony Hawk, considered the greatest skateboarder of all time. Didal didn't recognize Hawk, GOAT had to explain and she went viral. 

