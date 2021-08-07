Tokyo Olympics: Gong Lijiao Faces Sexist Questions From Chinese Media After Gold Medal Win

Chinese state media channel CCTV faces intense criticism after a TV anchor described one of China's gold medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics as a 'manly woman'. Gong Lijiao won the women's shot put event on Sunday with a personal best distance of 20.58m. As a result, she helped China win its first gold medal in a field event, and also became the first Asian athlete to win gold in shot put.

Chinese media channel criticised for sexist questions

The Chinese state media has been facing severe flak for posing sexist questions to Gong Lijiao. As reported by the media globally, the interviewer from CCTV asked Lijiao, "You used to be a masculine woman for the sake of shot put. But moving forward, can you be yourself?" In response, Lijiao said, "I'll look at my plans. If I don't train then perhaps I will lose weight, get married and have children. Yes, it's the path one must take in life."

However, that was not the end of the sexist questions. Another reporter asked her if she had a boyfriend and whether she would arm-wrestle him. In response, Lijiao laughed and said, I don't arm-wrestle. I'm very gentle."

Netizen reactions to the Chinese media channel's sexist questions

Netizens slammed the Chinese state media channel who asked several sexist questions to Gong Lijiao despite the Chinese athlete winning a gold medal for the country. Simon Doughty bluntly slammed broadcaster CCTV for asking sexist questions to Lijiao and felt apologetic that the Chinese athlete had to face such reporters.

Congratulations #gonglijiao for your Olympic gold. Sorry you had to put up with idiotic men from Chinese broadcaster CCTV asking you questions they would never ask any man. — Simon Doughty (@SimonMDoughty) August 6, 2021

Another netizen was confused as to why the interviewers focussed on asking Lijiao sexist questions instead of asking her questions about her winning the gold medal.

China's Gong Lijiao quizzed by state media over plans for 'woman's life,' described as 'manly woman'

Gong Lijiao had a historic Olympics for her country and all she was asked was about her personal life. Gong, of China, picked up her first gold at the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/cl4sq7TZYK — Need2MAGA (@RonaldNeedlema1) August 6, 2021

Meanwhile, another Twitter comment seemed to suggest that female athletes facing sexist comments were nothing new as he said to "fight the patriarchy".

Good Morning to shot putter Gong Lijiao and archer An San only. Fight the patriarchy. #Olympics #GoldMedalists #Women — Vaccinate. Mask. Distance. 🌈 ⚢ #BB23 (@PurlMaster55) August 6, 2021

Gong Lijiao delighted to win gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Gong Lijiao was delighted to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. However, she did state that she could have finished off with an even more impressive performance. Speaking after winning the gold medal, Lijiao said, "I think all my efforts were really worth it. This is my 21st year that I have been training in shot put, I really think I can break the 21 metre (mark). I didn't do it today, but it's still very exciting and I'm very happy to win this campaign."