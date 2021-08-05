Tokyo Olympics: Haryana Govt's Rs 4 Crore Reward For Ravi Dahiya Only Tip Of The Iceberg

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced Rs 4 crore and Class 1 job to Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning a silver medal in 57 KG freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics. Haryana CM took to Twitter to congratulate Ravi Dahiya on clinching silver at Olympics. Soon after the match result, PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to congratulate the medal winner for his great accomplishment.

Reward for Ravi Dahiya on winning silver at Tokyo Olympics

Addressing a press conference after Ravi Dahiya's defeat against the two-time wrestling world champion from Russia, the Haryana CM said, "Although he couldn't win, I congratulate him for the phenomenal performance and the way he fought with courage. The son of Hariyana has won a silver medal."

"Haryana Government announces Class 1 category job post for him and a plot for him anywhere in Haryana at 50% concession. We will also set up a modern wrestling stadium for him in his village Nahari so that more people and players emerge from the place. Also, the Government announce a reward of Rs 4 crore for winning a silver medal," the Haryana CM added.

Ravi Dahiya clinches silver at Tokyo Olympics

Ravi Dahiya on Thursday settled for a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics after he went down fighting two-time wrestling world champion Zavur Uguev from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by 7-4 in the final of 57 kg freestyle category. With this, Ravi Dahiya has become the second wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympics game in wrestling for India after Sushil Kumar had won a silver medal at the London Games. It is also India's second silver medal after at Tokyo Olympics after Mirabai Chanu.

The gold medal match turned out to be a thrilling contest, with both wrestlers giving everything on the mat. However, the early lead by the Russian wrestler turned out to be the turning point of the match. Ravi Dahiya's start wasn't up to the mark as Zavur scored two points shortly after the competition commenced. However, Ravi Dahiya made a comeback and earned two points. The first round ended 2-4 in favour of Zavur. Ultimately the final score was 7-4 in favour of Zavur Uguev.