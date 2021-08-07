Tokyo Olympics Has Proven COVID-19 Pandemic Can Be Kept Aside, Says IOC Adviser

The chair of the Independent Expert Panel for the Olympics, Brian McCloskey asserted that Tokyo 2020 has shown to the whole world that it is possible to “keep the pandemic at bay”. Lessons learnt from the sporting event being held under tight COVID-19 restrictions for the first time will be invaluable and sought after. Basic COVID-19 measures and a good testing scheme are what made the Tokyo Games, safe and secure. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said that over 6,00,000 tests were carried out, with the slow growth of positive cases standing at 404 after 22 people more were added on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympics 2020's success can make Sports and the new-normal, walk side-by-side

As per Kyodo news, McCloskey, a leading health adviser to the sporting event, on Saturday during a press briefing, stated, “We have shown it is possible to keep the pandemic at bay. And that is a very important lesson from Tokyo to the rest of the world.” “What is important is the core message from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other agencies that the way you manage this pandemic is through basic public health measures and a good testing regime. We’ve proved that works,” he added. Compared with the situation outside the Tokyo Olympics, officials have said athletes live in a world full of strict anti-COVID-19 measures, the number of infected people linked with the event has remained relatively low. IOC President Thomas Bach on Friday also stated that the Olympic Community has been the best-tested community anywhere in the world during the last few weeks.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 commenced on July 23 under strict measures considering the pandemic and is scheduled to end on August 8. The Indian Olympics Contingent travelling to the games was the largest ever sent by the country with 124 athletes. Among the medal winners as on Saturday, India has won a total of six medals at the sporting carnival with Bronze medals from the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Bajrang Punia. Meanwhile, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya earned their maiden Olympics Silver medals. The Indian Contingent for Paralympics 2020 is also the largest ever with 54 sportspersons and is highly expected to win medals for the country. The Paralympics 2020 are all set to begin on August 24, this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Source: Olympics.com/AP)