Tokyo Olympics: In India's July 29 Schedule, PV Sindhu & Men's Hockey Team Back In Action

Team India's pursuit for its second medal at the Tokyo Olympics will resume on Thursday, July 29, with stars like Anirban Lahiri, PV Sindhu and Men's hockey team in the fray. India's highest-ranked golfer will begin his hunt for a medal with Round 1 action on Thursday. Meanwhile, team India's men's hockey team, led by Manpreet Singh, will then face Argentina as they have their sights set on qualifying for the quarter-finals. The highlight for the day is perhaps Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu taking on Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16. Team India's entire Tokyo 2020 schedule for Day seven is mentioned below.

India at Tokyo Olympics on July 29

5:20 AM – Rowing: Men's Double Sculls Final B – Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh

5:22 AM – Golf: Men's Round 1 – Anirban Lahiri

5:30 AM – Shooting: Women's 25m Pistol Qualification – Rahi Sarnobat & Manu Bhaker

6:00 AM – Hockey: Men's India vs Argentina Pool A – Team India

6:15 AM – Badminton: Women's Singles Round of 16 – PV Sindhu

7:31 AM – Archery: Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations – Atanu Das

7:39 AM – Golf: Men's Round 1 – Udayan Mane

8:35 AM – Sailing: Men's Laser Race 7 & 8 – Vishnu Saravanan

8:35 AM – Sailing: 49er Men's Race 5 & 6 – KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar

8:45 AM – Sailing: Women's Laser Radial Race 7 & 8 – Nethra Kumanan

8:48 AM – Boxing: Prelims – Round of 16 – Men's +91kg – Satish Kumar

3:36 PM – Boxing: Prelims – Round of 16 – Women's 51kg – MC Mary Kom

4:16 PM – Swimming: Men's 100m Butterfly – Heat 2 – Sajan Prakash

Tokyo Olympics Day six highlights

World number one in women's archery, Deepika Kumari, scraped through as she beat America's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez 6-4 in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Pooja Rani sailed through her boxing match against Algeria's Ichrak Chaib as she beat her 5-0. Last but not the least, PV Sindhu keeps India's hopes of winning another medal at the Tokyo Olympics alive as she progressed to the Round of 16 following her 21-9, 21-16 win over Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi.