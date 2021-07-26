Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics: In India's Schedule For July 27, Manu Bhaker & Sharath Kamal In Action

Tokyo Olympics Day 5: The day will begin with qualification matches for shooting 10m air pistol mixed team and will be followed by Team India's hockey match.

Tokyo Olympics Day 5 schedule

India's 'Mission Tokyo' will continue on day five of the Tokyo Olympics with stars like Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary and Sharath Kamal in the fray. On day four of the Tokyo Olympics, Indian veteran paddler Sharath Kamal beat Portugal's Tiago Apolonia 2-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 to advance to the third round of the men's table tennis event.

However, India faced major disappointment in the archery event. The Indian men's archery team, comprising the trio of Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav, suffered a 6-0 hammering by eventual gold medal winners, the Republic of Korea. India will now hope that they can set their disappointments from Day four aside and now focus on Day five. The Day five events will begin with India competing in the shooting 10m air pistol mixed team event. Team India's entire Tokyo 2020 schedule for Day five is mentioned below.

Tokyo Olympics July 27 Team India's schedule

5:30 AM  – Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1  – Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary, Yashaswini Deswal & Abishek Verma

6:15 AM  – Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2  – Subject to Qualification

6:30 AM  – Hockey: Men's India vs Spain Pool A  – Team India

7:30 AM  – Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal Rounds  – Subject to Qualification

8:30 AM  – Badminton: Men's Doubles Group Play Stage  – Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty

8:30 AM  – Table Tennis: Men's Singles Round 3  – Sharath Kamal

8:35 AM – Sailing: Women's Laser Radial Race 5 & 6 – Nethra Kumanan

8:45 AM – Sailing: Men's Laser Race 4, 5 & 6 – Vishnu Saravan

9:45 AM – Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 – Elavenil Valarivan & Divyansh Panwar, Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil

10:30 AM – Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 – Subject to Qualification

10:57 AM – Boxing: Round of 16 – Women's 69 kg – Lovlina Borgohain

11:20 AM – Sailing: 49er Men Race 1, 2 & 3 – KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar

11:45 AM – 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match – Subject to Qualification

12:22 PM – 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold Medal Match – Subject to Qualification

