Tokyo Olympics: India Joins Ravi Dahiya's Coach Satpal Singh In Celebrating Silver Medal

India wins its second silver at the Tokyo Olympics as Ravi Dahiya made the nation proud when he took on two-time wrestling world champion Zavur Uguev. This takes up India's medal tally to five with three bronze and two silver. His coach Satpal Singh broke into ecstasy as the nation too joined in celebrating his medal.

Coach Satpal reacts

Indian Wrestler Ravi Dahiya's quest for gold ended up in silver when Russian wrestling champion Zavur Uguev dominated him in the final of the 57kg freestyle category. Ravi used to train under famous coach Satpal Singh, popularly known as 'Guru Satpal', who was a gold medalist from the 1982 Asian Games. Satpal, who was overjoyed at Ravi's win could not hold back his 'desi' emotions as he broke into a celebratory dance to commemorate his disciple's win. Singh was awarded the Dronacharya award in 2009. He is also a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Award which was awarded to him back in 2015.

Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev (match stats)

Russian wrestler Zavur was dominating Dahiya right from the early stages of the game. Ravi's start was not up to the mark as Zavur scored two points shortly after the competition commenced. However, Ravi was quick to make a comeback and earned two points. At the end of the match, the scoreline read 7-4 in the favour of Zavur.

With this win, Ravi became the second athlete to win a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics after Mirabai Chanu. Before going into the match, India was hopeful of Ravi being the youngest Indian to bag gold. In the semi-finals, he dominated Kazakhastan's Nurislam Sanayev on his way to the final.

Praise showered over Dahiya

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced Rs. 4 crores and class 1 category job to Dahiya for bagging the silver medal. PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian wrestler for his accomplishments.

Dahiya’s efforts were lauded by other prominent personalities too. Former Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed Dahiya as a hero and said that the 23-year-old has made his nation proud with his efforts. Parth Jindal, director of JSW Sports and Indian cricketer, Wasim Jafar also praised Dahiya's incredible performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

