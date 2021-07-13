Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics: Indian Contingent Thanks PM Modi Over Interaction, Say 'It's An Honour'

Tokyo Olympics participants have taken to Twitter to thank PM Narendra Modi for the interaction help before. So we have listed all these Tweets and posts. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Tokyo Olympics

IMAGE: PTI


PM Modi recently spoke to some athletes who are due to represent India in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. A number of popular athletes like Mary Kom, Dutee Chand, PV Sindhu and many more were a part of this video conference. This video conference was planned to take place just before the first group of athletes flew off for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 17. Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Nisith Pramanik, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, and IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra were also present during Narendra Modi’s interaction with these Indian athletes. 

Athletes thank PM Modi, appreciate interaction

After the video conference, a number of athletes took to their social media handles to thank and appreciate the interaction that was held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Odisha's Sprint Queen, Dutee Chand took to her Twitter account and wrote that she is grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sir for his blessings & good wishes to all athletes, players participating in the Olympics. She also added that PM Modi’s encouragement will definitely inspire these athletes to perform well and give their best during the live video conference. Apart from the Sprint Queen, PV Sindhu also spoke to ANI about her interaction with the Prime Minister and said that it was an honour & absolute pleasure speaking to PM Modi with the rest of the Indian contingent. She would also like to thank him & the entire nation for continuous support.

Here are some other Tweets by Tokyo-bound athletes who interacted with PM Modi. 

During the video conference, IOA President Batra was also present and he confirmed that the first contingent of India's Tokyo Olympics-bound Athletes will fly to Japan on July 17. He also revealed that a total of 90 sportspersons and the staff will be departing on July 17 for the upcoming Olympic games. In total, India is going to send a total of 228 participants to the Tokyo Olympics including 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants. All of these participants are going to be fighting for 85 medal events. 

