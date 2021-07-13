Tokyo Olympics: Indian Contingent Thanks PM Modi Over Interaction, Say 'It's An Honour'

PM Modi recently spoke to some athletes who are due to represent India in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. A number of popular athletes like Mary Kom, Dutee Chand, PV Sindhu and many more were a part of this video conference. This video conference was planned to take place just before the first group of athletes flew off for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 17. Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Nisith Pramanik, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, and IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra were also present during Narendra Modi’s interaction with these Indian athletes.

Athletes thank PM Modi, appreciate interaction

After the video conference, a number of athletes took to their social media handles to thank and appreciate the interaction that was held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Odisha's Sprint Queen, Dutee Chand took to her Twitter account and wrote that she is grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sir for his blessings & good wishes to all athletes, players participating in the Olympics. She also added that PM Modi’s encouragement will definitely inspire these athletes to perform well and give their best during the live video conference. Apart from the Sprint Queen, PV Sindhu also spoke to ANI about her interaction with the Prime Minister and said that it was an honour & absolute pleasure speaking to PM Modi with the rest of the Indian contingent. She would also like to thank him & the entire nation for continuous support.

I am grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Sir for his blessings & good wishes to all athletes, players participating in Olympics today. Your encouragement will definitely inspire us to perform well and give our best@achyuta_samanta@ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/YG1HAHzT5m — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 13, 2021

It is an honor to interact with the PM. It was really encouraging and motivating. I thank him for an interaction with the athletes and I'm privileged to be a part of it. I wish all the athletes good luck for the games: Shooter, Elavenil Valarivan, after interaction with PM Modi pic.twitter.com/6XdjPBP6y8 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

It was an honour & absolute pleasure speaking to PM Modi with the rest of the Indian contingent. I'd like to thank him & entire nation for continuous support & we hope to make you proud at Olympics: BWF (Badminton World Federation) world champion shuttler PV Sindhu



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/VOaDaN6ZoS — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

I feel very proud and motivated to perform well at the Tokyo Olympics. I felt very happy to speak with PM Modi. I would request everyone to give us blessings so we can win medals in the Tokyo Olympics and make the country proud: Sprinter Dutee Chand after interaction with PM Modi pic.twitter.com/jLyFZYirNq — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

I'd like to thank our countrymen for their unstinted support. We'll keep Indian Flag & aspirations of 1.3 bn countrymen in mind when we step onto the field in Tokyo. I'd also like to wish all Indian athletes very best for Tokyo Games: Manpreet Singh, Indian Hockey team's captain — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

It was fantastic to interact with PM Modi ahead of Tokyo Olympics. He always encourages us to perform to the best of our abilities & his motivational words have inspired us before the biggest competition of our lives: Manpreet Singh, Indian Hockey team's captain



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/I1K9qUV3tV — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Proud moment! 💪💪



It was amazing to interact with Sh. @narendramodi ji, Sh @ianuragthakur ,Sh @KirenRijiju ji and all other respected officials 🙏🙏. https://t.co/c3jRho9m5q — Ashish Kumar Chaudhary 🇮🇳 (@OLyAshish) July 13, 2021

During the video conference, IOA President Batra was also present and he confirmed that the first contingent of India's Tokyo Olympics-bound Athletes will fly to Japan on July 17. He also revealed that a total of 90 sportspersons and the staff will be departing on July 17 for the upcoming Olympic games. In total, India is going to send a total of 228 participants to the Tokyo Olympics including 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants. All of these participants are going to be fighting for 85 medal events.