Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men's Archery Team Bow Out Post Quarterfinal Loss To South Korea

The Indian men's archery team's Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign has been cut short after the trio of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai went down 6-0 to mighty South Korea in their quarterfinal clash on Monday.

The Indian team had headed into the Q/F clash with great enthusiasm but were no match for South Korea who proved too good in the three sets. Atanu, Pravin, and, Tarundeep were playing the catch-up game right from the word 'Go' and just when they managed to pull off something special, their South Korean rivals outclassed them with superior performances as a result of which the Korean trio of Kim Je Deok, Kim Woojin, and, OH Jinhyek earned themselves the right to compete in the next round whereas, their Indian counterparts will be going back empty-handed despite enjoying a great run in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, India had got the better of its Kazakhstan rivals with a 6-2 win in the second round which was an elimination round. The first set belonged to India with a score of 55-54 as it helped them take a 2-0 lead in the contest. The trio of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and, Tarundeep Rai maintained consistency in the second set as well and they were eventually rewarded for it.

However, there seemed to be a twist in the tale when Kazakhstan's Denis Gankin, Ilfat Abdullin, Sanzhar Mussayev staged a comeback in the third set 57-56 to make things more interesting but, it was India who once again dominated the proceedings in the fourth set with Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav hitting 10's to make it 56-64 and thereby consolidating a quarterfinal berth.

With the mixed archery team and now the men's team out of medal contention, all hopes will now be pinned on the archers from the women's category (current world number one Deepika Kumari) to ensure a podium finish in the sport for India.