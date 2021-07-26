Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men's Archery Team Secure Q/F Berth, To Face Mighty South Korea

The Indian men's archery team that includes the likes of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and, Tarundeep Rai have qualified for the quarterfinals of the event after their impressive performance in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Round of 16 on Monday.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Men's Archery team seal Q/F berth

India got the better of its Kazakhstan rivals with a 6-2 win in the second round which was an elimination round. The first set belonged to India with a score of 55-54 as it helped them take a 2-0 lead in the contest. The trio of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and, Tarundeep Rai maintained consistency in the second set as well and they were eventually rewarded for it.

However, there seemed to be a twist in the tale when Kazakhstan's Denis Gankin, Ilfat Abdullin, Sanzhar Mussayev staged a comeback in the third set 57-56 to make things more interesting but, it was India who once again dominated the proceedings in the fourth set with Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav hitting 10's to make it 56-64.

It was a well-deserved win for the Indian archers and they would be hoping to carry the momentum into the next round as well. India will be locking horns with mighty South Korea later on Monday and it remains to be seen whether they can get the better of their Korean rivals and make it to the medal round.

The duo of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav had crashed out from the mixed archery team quarterfinals on Saturday and all hopes will now be pinned on the archers from the men's and women's categories to ensure a podium finish in the sport.