Tokyo Olympics: Indian Paddler Manika Batra Seeks "venue Access" For Personal Coach

With few days before the Tokyo Olympics begin, India's top-ranked paddler Manika Batra has now made a request to India's chef de mission, BP Baishya to provide "venue access" for her personal coach, Sanmay Paranjape.

She has made an unusual request to the officials for allowing her coach for Field of Play (FOP) during her matches. She believes this will help her play better during the game.

Indian paddler Manika Batra in Tokyo Olympics

Three days before the table tennis competition, the request has been made by Batra. This has been confirmed by Arun Banerjee, Secretary of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

"Yes, she has made the request, as of now I don't know whether her personal coach will be given FOP access or not but she has requested the Indian chef de mission", Banerjee said to ANI.

Before departing for Tokyo, Batra assured of trying her level best in the upcoming tournament beginning on 23rd July.

"I am very happy that I have qualified for the Olympics. It is a very big thing to represent the country, I will give my best in both doubles and singles event", Manika told ANI.

Manika Batra is among the best table tennis athletes sent to the Games this year. She is currently the top-ranked female table tennis player in India and 63rd in the world. The 2018 Commonwealth gold medalist will represent India in the Women's Singles category alongside Sutirtha Mukherjee. Batra also has a chance to bring glory for India in the mixed doubles category, where she is expected to pair with veteran star Sharath Kamal.

Speaking on the matter, paddler Sharath Sharath Kamal said, "After a wait of one year with a lot of uncertainties, here we are going into the Tokyo Olympics. Hopefully, this is India's best Olympic Games we've done so far. With regards to table tennis, it's the strongest team. Hopefully, we come back with some medals."

Olympics 2021

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been scheduled under an emergency in the COVID-19 pandemic. It will start on July 23 and is scheduled till August 8. Athletes from all the participating countries have already started reaching the venue and are undergoing proper training. An 88-member Indian contingent including 54 athletes arrived in Tokyo on Sunday. A total of 119 athletes from India will take part in the rescheduled Olympics, including 52 female & 67 male participants.

(With agency inputs)