Tokyo Olympics: Indian Rowers Arjun Lal And Arvind Singh Begin Practice; See Pics

Indian rowers Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh trained for the first time today, July 18, since reaching Toyko for the upcoming Olympics. The Olympics will begin on July 23. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) shared about Lal’s and Singh’s practice session. An 88 member Indian contingent including 54 athletes also arrived in Tokyo on Sunday for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Destination Tokyo🗼



Check out the glimpses from the first training session of our Rowers Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh.



Stay tuned for more on India at @Tokyo2020!



Send in your wishes for them with #Cheer4India

@OLYArjun #ArvindSingh pic.twitter.com/4muz6lKqgL — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 18, 2021

The SAI also shared a video informing about the arrival of the Olympic contingent for the Tokyo Games. With 127 athletes, India's highest ever playing contingent, will compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Athletes and support staff in eight disciplines Badminton, Archery, Hockey, Judo, Swimming, Weightlifting, Gymnastics, and Table Tennis arrived in Tokyo.

Indian participants for Tokyo Olympics send-off event

The first batch of Indian athletes were given a formal send-off on Saturday at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The athletes were addressed and sent their best wishes by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, and Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The ceremony for the send-off also had the presence of Narinder Dhruv Batra, President, Indian Olympic Association; Rajeev Mehta, Secretary-General, Indian Olympic Association, and Sandip Pradhan, Director-General, SAI and other dignitaries. Only dignitaries and officials with a negative COVID test report were permitted to enter the event, to ensure health safety for the Indian participants in the Olympics.

India's 🇮🇳best are all set to conquer the world at #Tokyo2020 !



Wishing our brilliant athletes the very best! The pulse of 130 crore Indians is racing!

All eyes on you.

Get Set Go!



| @WeAreTeamIndia @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @narendramodi | pic.twitter.com/IZ6FR6ne4Q — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 17, 2021

Tokyo Olympics to be conducted from July 23 to August 8

The Olympics were supposed to be conducted last year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had been postponed by a year. The Tokyo Olympics will begin now on July 23 and the Games will run up to August 8 this year.

According to the International Olympic Committee rulebook, the athletes will be tested for COVID-19 at least once every four days and those found positive will be sent out from the competition. The games, which begin on July 23 are slated to go until August 8 this year. The Olympic games were postponed last year amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

