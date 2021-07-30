Tokyo Olympics: Indian Steeplechase Runner Avinash Sable Fails To Qualify For Finals

Indian steeplechase runner Avinash Sable failed to reach the finals but made a new National record by breaking his previous match record in a 3000m steeplechase run. Running in heat 2, Sable completed with a time of 8:18.12 and in 7th position. This time, the 28-year old improved the national record as his previous record was 8.20.94, at the Federation Cup in March. Notably, the 28-year-old became the first Indian after 1952 to qualify for the steeplechase run.

Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot won today's match as he scored 8:12.25 and Ethiopian Athlete Wale Getnet came second and Italy's Ahmed Abdelwahed made their way to the finals along with the next six fastest (Combined all heats) made it to the finals. Sable stood in 7th position and ranked 13th out of 15th. The final competition will be held on August 2.

The career of steeplechase runner Avinash Sable

Belonging to the Beed district of Maharashtra, Sable hails from a farmer's family. The 28-year-old bagged a silver medal at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championship in Doha, which was his first international event, where his run timing was 8.30.19. Later in October 2019, Sable overcame his record and ran 8:25:23 in the heat. He further ruled out his previous national record and clocked 8:12.37 in the final, finishing 13th out of 16 runners, and also qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

What is a steeplechase?

The Steeplechase is a 3000m obstacle-style race that comprises 28 obstacles in the heat. There are 28 three-foot wooden barriers and include seven jumps over water pits. In these events, the runners need to complete seven-and-a-half laps on the Olympic track, clearing one water jump per lap and four jumps over the barriers. The barriers across the heat are five inches thick and 36 inches tall for men and 30 inches for women.

Tokyo Olympics update

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohoina on Friday has bagged a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics. She has qualified for the semi-finals of the women's 69 kg category. She won over Nien Chin Chen in the quarterfinals with a score of 4-1 and made India proud by securing a bronze medal at the event.

IMAGE: AVINASHSABLE/INSTAGRAM