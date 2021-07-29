Tokyo Olympics: Indian Super Heavyweight Boxer Satish Kumar Advances To Quarter-finals

In a well strategised and thought-out fight, Indian Boxer Satish Kumar moved on to the quarter-finals of the men's super heavyweight (+95 kg) category at the Tokyo Olympics after he beat Jamaican Ricardo Brown in the round of 16 at the Kokugikan Arena. Satish defeated Brown by a split decision of 4-1.

In the first round of the bout, Satish started in a very attack-minded way by using his strong right hand to attack instead of defending and his plan worked as all five of the judges voted in favour of him.

The second round was a scrappy one as the referee stopped the play multiple times to warn Satish that he needs to keep his head up and also to warn Brown to keep his fists closed. Four of the judges voted in favour of Satish and only one voted for the Jamaican.

Satish played the third and final round very smartly as he knew that preventing a knockout would see him through and so he evaded, punched and maintained his distance from Brown as he got more frustrated and kept boxing even after the final bell had rung. The judges again voted in the same pattern; four voted for Satish while one voted for Brown.

Various results from the Indian contingent

India's PV Sindhu advanced to the quarterfinal of the badminton singles event at the Tokyo Olympics after beating Mia Blichfeldt in the round of 16 clash on Thursday, July 29. The Indian won the match 21-15, 21-13 and is just one win away from entering the medal round.

The Indian team got the better of the reigning gold medalist Argentina 3-1 in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 group match on Thursday. By virtue of this win, the Indian men's hockey team has booked a quarterfinal place with a game in hand.

Earlier on Wednesday, July 28, Indian Boxer Pooja Rani (75 kg) eased into the quarter-finals after defeating Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the round of 16 with an easy 5-0 win.

On Tuesday, July 27, Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg) had made her into the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight (69-75 kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after beating Nadine Apetz of Germany in the round of 16 here at the Kokugikan Arena.

On July 28, Veteran Indian archer Tarundeep Rai bowed out of Tokyo Olympics 2020 as Itay Shanny of Israel beat him 6-5 in the round of 32 match. Earlier, the 37-year-old Army archer trailed before he won 6-4 in his match against Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine in the previous round.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: @kaushikabhi96 - Twitter)