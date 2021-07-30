Tokyo Olympics: India's 4x400m Mixed Relay Team Fail To Advance To Finals, Finish Last

In a heartbreak, India's 4x400m Mixed Relay team failed to advance to the next round after it finished a lowly ninth in the second heat at the Tokyo Olympics. The team consisting of Muhammed Anas, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, and Arokia Rajiv clocked a timing of 3:19.93 which saw them finish last in the heats round. The Indian team was out to make history at Tokyo as it was the first time that India had qualified for the event at any Olympics.

India 4x400m mixed relay debut

It is a day to forget for the Indian Mixed Relay team as they finished at last in the second heat. In the debut event at the Olympics, the Indian team fell short from the qualifying position by over 8 seconds. The Indian team had secured qualification for the event at the Tokyo Olympics back in 2019 after reaching the finals of the World Athletic Championship. The team, which made its debut at the Olympics was only decided the last month after conducting a series of trials at the National Sports Institute in Patiala. The trials were conducted to select the women's runners, as the existing women's runner’s team had failed to make the Olympic cut.

The Indian team had its hopes on Tamil Nadu runner Revathi V who had emerged fastest in the trial to pick two women runners for the 4x400m mixed relay team. She had qualified after finishing the lap at 53.55 seconds. However, the runner, much like her teammates failed to find her pace at the big event. The event closed with India finishing at ninth, while teams from Poland, Netherlands and Jamaica qualified for the next round. The

Sindhu advances to semis

Indian Badminton Champion PV Sindhu kept the Indian flag flying high as she made it to the Semi-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by beating Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi. Sindhu kept her flare and defeated Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20. Sindhu won the 1st set, however had to break a sweat in the 2nd set. Sindhu, who was comfortably placed with a 14-8 lead at one point came down to 20-18 after a comeback by her Japanese opponent. However, Sindhu kept her cool and sealed the game 22-20 to advance. Sindhu will now face either Tai Tzu Ying or Ratchanok Inathon of Thailand in the semifinals.

