Tokyo Olympics: India's Boxing Coach Chhote Lal Yadav Not Happy With Referees At The Games

India's boxing coach Chhote Lal Yadav, who traveled with the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics said he is not happy with the decisions that were given by the referees during the recently concluded Games. Lovlina Borgohain was defeated by Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli thanks to a unanimous decision of 5-0 as all the five judges voted in favour of the Turkish boxer and as a result, Lovlina had to settle for a bronze medal.

"I won't call our boxing performance good but it is okay. At least we won one medal (Lovlina Borgohain). However, I am not happy with the decisions made by referees at the Tokyo Olympics. Those decisions were very controversial," Yadav told ANI.

Mary Kom also unhappy with officials

Chhote Lal Yadav is the second person to criticise the officials at the Tokyo Olympics as Mary Kom also called them out saying that despite winning the initial two rounds she faced defeat in the match. Mary Kom had thought she had won the match after the bout was over as she had won the first and second rounds of the match but sadly the result was awarded against her favour.

Talking about her defeat Mary Kom said," It was manipulated (decision) and cheating. I won the first two rounds (in the Round of 16 clash) and then how can I lose the match. I want to apologise to the country.

"Before the bout, the official came to me and said you can't wear your own jersey. In the first match, I wore the same jersey and nobody complained. They should tell us before and check our playing kit. That's mental harassment. Why did they only say to us, not to any other country?" Mary Kom said.

India's medal winners

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged India's only gold medal on Saturday, and as a result, India registered its first-ever gold in athletics at the Games since independence. Bajrang Punia won a bronze in wrestling, Mirabai Chanu won silver for weightlifting, PV Sindhu won a bronze in the women's singles badminton event, Lovlina Borghain won herself a bronze in boxing, the men's hockey team beat Germany to win the bronze, and Ravi Kumar Dahiya won silver after a hard-fought loss in the finals.

(Input from ANI)

(Image Credits: @BFI_Official - Twitter)