Tokyo Olympics: India's Lovlina Borgohain Advances To Q/F After Beating Nadine Apetz

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) has reached the quarterfinals in a stellar debut performance as she beat German veteran Nadine Apetz in the women's Welterweight (64-69kg) round of 16 at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. In the preliminary round, the boxer prevailed over her opponent, who is 12 years her senior, by 3-2. Both Lovlina and Nadine made their game debut as the former attained the first spot from the nine-member strong Indian team to make the quarterfinal stage.

The 23-year-old boxer stormed into the next stage of the women’s welterweight (69-75kg) category as she portrayed great poise and resilience in a close cutting contest to triumph by a very thin margin. The contestant bagged all three rounds at the Kokugikan arena by winning the spilt points. Lovlina will now be up against Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen. Borgohain is a two-time celebrated World and Asian Championships bronze-medallist.

The youngster from Assam relied mostly on her left hooks despite having trouble from the well-placed jabs by the German. Her strategy to play the waiting game after acting as the aggressor in the first round worked well in her favour.

On the other hand, 35-year-old Nadine Apetz is the first German woman to have qualified for the boxing event at the Olympic games. She has also been a two-time world championship bronze medallist as well as a former European champion. Apetz made the cut for the games last year after reaching the semifinals of the European Qualification Tournament. Apetz is a popular name when it comes to German boxing and is pursuing a PhD in neuroscience which she deferred for a year to prepare for the Olympics.

On Sunday, Mary Kom also managed to reach the Round of 16 of women’s flyweight (48-51 kg) category after defeating Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32. Mary Kom defeated Miguelina 4-1. Earlier on Monday, Boxer Ashish Kumar (75kg) was knocked out of the men’s middleweight (69-75kg) category event in the Tokyo Olympics after losing to China’s Tuoheta Erbieke in the round of 32.

On July 25, India's 29-year-old Vikas Krishnan lost his round of 32 matches in the men’s welterweight boxing event and saw his exit out of the mega event.

In other updates on the fourth day of the games, Indian shuttlers Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty missed quarterfinal entry in badminton men’s doubles despite beating Great Britain in their final group match due to a difference in goal scores. India's Mixed-team rifle shooters - Elavenil Valarivan-Divyaansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil-Deepak Kumar failed further qualification in the 10m air rifle event. Saurabh Chaudhary-Manu Bhaker from India's shooting contingent failed to qualify for mixed-team 10m air pistol Qualification medal rounds. Meanwhile, India men's hockey team registered their second victory by beating Spain 3-0 in their Pool A match.

