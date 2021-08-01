Tokyo Olympics: India's Schedule For August 2; Dutee Chand, Kamalpreet Kaur Back In Action

Team India's 'Mission Tokyo' will resume on Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics with all eyes glued to finalist Thrower Kamal Preet Kaur, and the Indian Women's Hockey Team playing quarter-finals for the first time in 41 years. Apart from them, sprinter Dutee Chand will also be seen in action when she runs in the women’s 200 meters in Round 1 Heat 1. Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput will also be in action in the 50m rifle three positions.

When it comes to Team India's performance on August 1, Star Shuttler PV Sindhu scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics as she defeated World No. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles. Thus, PV Sindhu became the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals in a row. The 26-year-old shuttler had won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sindhu, who has returned with medals from every siginficant event like Commonwealth and Asian Games and the BWF World Tour Finals in the last five years, outwitted eighth seed Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 to add a bronze to the silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games.

Apart from Sindhu, India's Men Hockey team beat Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter-finals and secured a berth in the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics. Led by Manpreet Singh, the Indian Men's Hockey team, ranked third, defeated Great Britain, ranked seventh, 3-1 in the quarter-finals, thanks to first-half goals from Dilpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh. Dilpreet opened the scoring after receiving a fantastic pass from Simranjeet, who stole possession from Great Britain.

Here is India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics on August 1

Athletics - Women’s 200m Round 1 Heat 1 – Dutee Chand – 7:24 am

Shooting – Men’s 50m rifle three positions Qualification – Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput – 8:00 am

Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal – India Vs Australia – 8:30 AM

Shooting- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final- Subject To Qualification- 1:20 PM

Equestrian- Eventing Individual Jumping Qualifier - Fouaad Mirza - 1:30 PM

Athletics- Women’s 200m Semi Final 1- Subject To Qualification - 3:55 PM

Athletics- Women’s discus throw final – Kamalpreet Kaur – 4:30 PM

Equestrian- Eventing Individual Jumping Final- Subject To Qualification - 5:15 PM

(Image Credits: Republic World)