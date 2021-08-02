Tokyo Olympics: India's Schedule For August 3; Men's Hockey Team Eye History On Day 12

Team India's quest for medals will resume on day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics with all eyes on Indian Men's Hockey Team who will be locking horns with World Number two Belgium in the semi-final match. If Manpreet Singh-led squad will be able to win India vs Belgium semi-final match then another medal will be ensured for India. Notably, India's Men Hockey team defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals on Sunday to secure a semi-final spot for the first time since the 1980 Moscow Olympics Games.

Apart from Hockey, India's challenge in wrestling will also go underway with the 19-year-old Sonam Malik who will be the first to take the mat in the 62kg category, pitted against Mongolia's Asian Championship silver medallist Bolortuya Khurelkhuu.

Team India's performance on August 2

Coming back to Team India's performance at the Tokyo Olympics on August 2, the Indian women's hockey team stole the limelight as the Rani Rampal-led squad defeated world number three Australia. By virtue of this win, the Indian women's hockey team has qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in the history of the mega-event.

However, Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur on Monday failed to make it to the podium and ensure another medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics in the discus throw final. Kamalpreet Singh tried her level best and used everything in her locker but it proved insufficient. Kamalpreet finished in the sixth position. On the other hand, USA's Valarie Allman won the gold medal. Germany's Kristin Pudnez won Silver, and Cuba's Yaime Perez won the Bronze medal.

Apart from Kamalpreet, India's first equestrian Fouaad Mirza, on Monday, failed to make it to the podium in the individual eventing at the Tokyo Olympics. In the top-25 equestrian final event, Fouaad Mirza, and his horse Seigneur Medicott finished 23rd in the individual eventing jumping and missed out on a medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Mirza came 23rd out of 25 with a final score of 59.60.

Here is India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics on August 3

Athletics

Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification: Group A – Annu Rani – 5:50 AM IST

Hockey

Men’s Semi-Final: India vs Belgium – 7:00 AM IST

Wrestling

Women’s freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final and QF- Sonam Malik- 8:30 AM Onwards

Wrestling

Women’s freestyle 62kg Final- Subject To Qualification- 2:45 PM Onwards

Athletics

Men's Shot Put Qualification Group A- Tajinderpal Singh Toor- 3:45 PM IST

(Image Credit: Republic World)