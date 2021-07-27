Tokyo Olympics: India's Schedule For July 28; PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari Back In Action

Team India's hunt for its second medal at the Tokyo Olympics will resume on July 28 with heavyweights like World Number 1 Archer Deepika Kumari, ace shuttler PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth in the fray. Deepika Kumari's 'Mission Tokyo' did not kick-off as per her expectations as the archer was knocked out from the Mixed Archery event. However, fans are expecting that Deepika will make her comeback in the individual event. On the other hand, Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu will be facing world No. 34 Ngan Yi Cheung of Hong kong.

India women's hockey team led by Rani Rampal will also look open their winning account in Tokyo Olympics after losing 2 games in a trot. So here is the list of Indian athletes in action at the Tokyo Olympics on day 6:

India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics on July 28

6:30 AM: Hockey - Women's Pool A (India vs Great Britain)

7:30 AM: Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play Stage Group J (PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi)

7:31 AM: Archery - Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations (Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine)

8:00 AM: Rowing - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2 (Arjun Lal Jat-Arvind Singh)

8:35 AM: Sailing - Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 02 (Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar) Followed by Race 03, Race 04

12:30 PM: Archery - Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations (Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov of ROC)

2:14 PM: Archery - Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations (Deepika Kumari vs Karma of Bhutan)

2:30 PM: Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Group D (B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw of Netherlands)

2:33 PM: Boxing - Women's Middle (69-75kg) - Round of 16 (Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib of Algeria)

