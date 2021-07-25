Tokyo Olympics: India's Schedule For July 26; Sumit Nagal, Bhavani Devi In Action

India's 'Mission Tokyo' will continue on day four of the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics with champions like Sumit Nagal, who defeated Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin in the first round of Men's tennis singles, Bhavani Devi, Pravin Jadhav, Ashish Kumar, Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra in the fray. On day three of the Tokyo Olympics, India's star badminton player PV Sindhu won her first match against Isreal's Ksenia Polikarpova.

However, India faced disappointment in the shooting category (10m air pistol women and 10m air rifle men) of the Olympics. The men's hockey team also had a forgettable outing. Australia defeated Manpreet Singh & Co by a margin of 7-1. On Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics, the qualification matches will kickstart at 5:30 am. The day will end with the Indian Hockey team's match with Germany at 5:45 pm. So here is the list of Indian athletes in action at the Tokyo Olympics on day 4:

Tokyo Olympics July 26 schedule

5:30 AM – Fencing – Women's Sabre Individual, Table of 64 – CA Bhavani Devi

6:00 AM – Archery – Men's Team 1/8 Elimination – Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav

6:30 AM – Shooting – Skeet Men's Qualification – Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Angad Bajwa

6:30 AM - Table Tennis - Men's Singles Round 2 - Sharath Kamal

8:30 AM - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Round 2 - Sutirtha Mukherjee

8:35 AM - Sailing - Men's Lase Race 2 & 3 - Vishnu Saravanan

9:10 AM - Badminton - Men's doubles Group Play stage - Swastikraj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty

10:30 AM - Tennis - Men's Singles Round 2 - Sumit Nagal

11:05 AM - Sailing - Women's Laser Radial Race 3 & 4 - Nethra Kumanan

12:00 PM - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Round 3 - Manika Batra

12:20 PM - Shooting - Skeet's Men's Final (Subject To Qualification) - Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

03:06 PM - Boxing - Prelims-Round of 32-Men's 75 kg - Ashish Kumar

03:50 PM - Swimming - Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 2 - Sajan Prakash

05:45 PM - Hockey - Women's India vs Germany Pool A - Team India