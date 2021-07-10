Tokyo Olympics: IOA Chief Asks Indian Athletes To Be Mentally Prepared For Strict Norms

Days before the Indian contingent's departure for Tokyo, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra cautioned the Indian athletes regarding the strict COVID norms in place which they will encounter upon their arrival at Narita airport, Tokyo. He highlighted the different issues that the athletes may face including long hours in immigration.

IOA Chief Batra to Tokyo Olympics bound Indian athletes

Issuing a statement, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Chief Narinder Batra has expressed concerns regarding the situation and also cautioned the athletes. Batra's statement came after the meeting of Chef De Mission on Friday, as he heard similar instances involving the Czech Republic team which arrived at the airport.

They have to wait for 4 hours before the immigration process to begin and they waited for three hours to board the transport", Batra said in a statement.

"Sharing with all of you so that you are mentally prepared for what you may very likely expect at the Airport until you reach the Village, these games are being held under extraordinary circumstances and we should try to support Japan and go through everything with a smile", he added.

He also said that there are chances that they won't be provided with any food or water during the immigration process, reported ANI.

Important issues were brought to my notice from Chef De Mission meeting on 9th July. Same was highlighted by different countries who arrived at Narita airport. They've to wait for 4 hrs, before the immigration process begins: Narinder Batra, President, Indian Olympic Association pic.twitter.com/9BzrUTaLlB — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

Speaking on the matter, Indian Chef De Misson BP Baishya said, "We have raised the problems we are facing and likely to face in Tokyo and the organisers have promised to look into them. But, one thing is clear that our athletes will have to stay at the Tokyo airport for five to six hours after arrival."

The Organising Committee on Batra's statement

According to reports, the issue has taken to the organising committee and was assured that these issues don't happen anymore.

Speaking on the statement, the organising committee said, "The issue has been raised today to the organising committee. They will work on it with the government to make sure it does not happen anymore."

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 in Japan.

(With agency inputs)