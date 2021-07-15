Tokyo Olympics: IOA Prez Happy With Arrangements At Games Village For India's Athletes

As the countdown to Tokyo Olympics is underway, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) reached the spot to check the preparations at the Games Village before the Indian contingent takes off for Japan.

The Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Thursday informed ANI that the stay arrangements for the athletes at the Games Village are "very good". India Chef de Mission BP Baishya, Dy Chef de Mission and CLO Prem Verma, contingent Doctor and Addl CLO Arun Basil and Jt Director IOA George arrived at the Games Village on Wednesday to receive the first batch on Indian Contingent of 90 Indian athletes and officials in the Village.

"I was informed by Dy Chef de Mission that the stay arrangements at the Games Village are very good and the dining hall issues as India is one of the 14 countries with extra conditions also stands resolved. Thank You IOC, Tokyo Organising Committee, Japan and Team India," Batra said in a statement to ANI.

President Thomas Bach is slated to visit Hiroshima on July 16 to mark the beginning of the Olympic Truce. After this, on July 17-18, the IOC Executive Board will hold a meeting ahead of the beginning of the sporting tournament.

On Wednesday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched Team India's official cheer song 'Hindustani Way' for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The song, created by AR Rahman and Ananya Birla, was unveiled on July 14 ahead of the highly-anticipated Tokyo Olympics which is scheduled to commence from July 23 and conclude on August 8 after it was earlier postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

Meanwhile, on July 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi boosted the morale of the young athletes and gave them a pep talk before the tournament.

India's contingent for Tokyo Olympics 2020

India is sending their biggest contingent to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with 126 athletes across 18 sporting disciplines set to represent the country. Athletes include legendary female boxer Mary Kom, tennis legend Sania Mirza, among several others. India will participate in 69 cumulative events, making it the highest ever for the country.

Image: AP