Tokyo Olympics: IOC Allows 30-second Maskless Time To Medalists For Podium Photos

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has now allowed 30 seconds of maskless time for medal-winning athletes on the podium. Previously, the IOC has set guidelines on athletes having their masks on while standing at the podium for the medal ceremony. This norm has been relaxed to capture pictures of the athletes and their emotions. For individual photos, medalists can remove masks. For group photos, the masks have to be put back on.

IOC relaxes mask rules; medalists can remove masks for pictures

The IOC reportedly said that this acknowledges a unique moment in their sporting career. The new maskless time requires athletes to stay on their own podium steps. The relaxation of the mask removal rule was made with the condition that the medalists will maintain social distancing. As per reports, IOC spokesman Mark Adams warned athletes to keep their masks on even while celebrating after winning medals. He reportedly said that the rules are in the interest of the athletes and every else, for safe and secure games.

Medalists can remove masks but must maintain social distancing and other COVID-19 norms

Spectators are still banned from watching the action from the stands in Tokyo. The medals are being presented to athletes on a tray and themselves hang the medals around their own neck, in front of the empty stands. Handshakes or hugs are not allowed either. A number of protests against the organizers have been seen in Tokyo. Thousands of protestors had been on the streets on the Tokyo Olympics opening day. Simultaneously, a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases has also been observed in Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 cases

Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 cases have also been detected. Spanish golfer Jon Rahm and USA golfer Bryson DeChambeau have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics. The announcement about both of them broke out with a span difference of about 4 hours. Spain's Olympic federation explained that it was in his third COVID-19 test that Rahm tested positive. Rahm had two negative tests after leaving England, where he played in the British Open earlier this month.

