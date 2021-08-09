Tokyo Olympics: IOC President Bach Presents Olympics Order To Japan PM Yoshihide Suga

The Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, was presented with the Olympic Order in gold by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach before Sunday's Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony. The Tokyo Olympics is being regarded as a success, keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic. The Olympics 2020 has ended on August 8, and the Paralympics 2020 will begin on August 24.

President Bach in a press release, said, “ Today we want to express our thanks in gratitude to you, Mr. Prime Minister, for having stayed by our side, with the athletes, throughout all this time. You were a part of this remarkable Olympic journey from the very beginning. You fully supported these Olympic Games with all your heart even before you took office as Prime Minister. You were also present when your predecessor Abe Shinzo and I agreed on the historic postponement. From the moment you became Prime Minister, your unwavering commitment, the best athletes of the world inspired the world, sending a resounding message of hope, solidarity and peace to our fragile world. Billions of people followed these Olympic Games and admired Japan and the Japanese people for what they have achieved.”

The Olympic Order- 'Highest honour in the Olympics movement'

The Olympic Order is the highest honour award in the Olympics movement granted by the IOC to individuals who have had outstanding contributions and services towards the Olympics. It is a successor to the Olympic Certificate which the IOC previously gave. The IOC established the Olympic Order in 1975. The Olympic Order is in the form of a collar or chain in Gold, Silver, and Bronze. The front of the chain depicts the five rings of the Olympic Movement and has the kotinos emblem(olive wreath) on both sides. In the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Team USA returned home with 113 medals followed by China's 88 and Japan's 58. India, meanwhile, achieved their highest no. of medals ever in the Olympics games with a total tally of seven medals. Out of the seven, Neeraj Chopra won India's first-ever individual gold medal in a field and track event in the Men's javelin throw.

Image Source: ANI