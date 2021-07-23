Tokyo Olympics: IOC President Thomas Bach Meets Refugee Athletes At Olympic Village

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, met the Refugee Olympic Team on Friday. The visit started at the Olympic Village Plaza, where the athletes signed the Olympic Truce Mural that was inaugurated this week. During the visit, Thomas Bach was accompanied by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

After signing the Mural, the representative of the Refugee Olympic Team Yiech Pur Biel, said, "The IOC Refugee Olympics Team is here in Tokyo to represent the millions of refugees around the world, and has the power to send a message to be strong and to make the world a better place for everyone through sports. It is an honor to sign the Mural, to tell people to support each other in whatever they are doing, in sport or anything".

Thomas Bach welcomed the Refugee Team

"It is a great feeling to finally meet the team after all the obstacles they had to overcome, and to experience the spirit of this team, a real Olympic spirit full of dynamism and joy. We are really looking forward to meeting them tomorrow at the Opening Ceremony, sending this great signal about what enrichment refugees are for our Olympic community and for society at large. It will be a great moment for all of us, and we hope everyone will join" said IOC President Thomas Bach.

Stressing the odds faced by Refugee Team, Thomas Bach said, "As athletes, they have overcome all the constraints that the pandemic poses to everybody. As refugees, they have also had to overcome a lot of adversity. So somehow, this team is also a symbol of the victory over adversity that these Olympic Games represent".

All you need to know about the Refugee Olympic Team

The Refugee Olympic Team was created in October 2015, at the United Nations General Assembly. In view of the global refugee crisis that left millions of people homeless, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach formed the Refugee Olympic Team. The team first participated in the 2016 Olympics edition.

Like other teams, the Refugee Team will not be bearing any national emblems on their training gear. Currently, there are 29 displaced athletes on the Refugee Olympic Team. For all the refugee athletes who belong to no land, the refugee team serves as an opportunity to prove their calibre in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 29 athletes who represent the Refugee Olympic Team will be competing across 12 sports in Tokyo Olympics. The 29-member contingent includes nine athletes from Syria, while five are originally from Iran. Four athletes of the Refugee Team are from South Sudan and three arrived from Afghanistan. The likes of Judoka Popole Misenga and Rose Lokonyen will feature in their second Olympic Games as members of the Refugee Team in Tokyo.

IMAGE: ANI

(With some ANI inputs)