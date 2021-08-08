Tokyo Olympics: IOC Warns Chinese Athletes With 'Mao Zedong Badges' While Receiving Medals

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on August 7 warned two Chinese cycling athletes for wearing Mao Zedong badges while receiving the Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. According to ANI, Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi wore the badges in what could be a potential breach of Olympic rules on the display of political paraphernalia.

Following the ceremony, the IOC set up a disciplinary panel to interview the Chinese team and said, “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas”.

Last month, the IOC relaxed Article 50 to allow gestures, such as taking the knee, on the field of play provided athletes do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors. However, politics on the podium are still banned. Therefore, the badges worn by the duo at the medal ceremony at the Izu Velodrome were commonplace in China for half a century but the wearing of them is also a potential breach of Article 50 of the Olympic charter.

The two athletes won the gold in the women's sprint at the Tokyo Olympics. The pair appeared on the podium wearing badges with an image of Mao, who is the former leader of China. The IOC told reporters that the case was now closed as the Chinese side gave assurances it will not happen again. But the IOC did not mention whether the Chinese athletes breached the Olympic Charter or not.

Sanders’ ‘X’ sign

Meanwhile, the incident comes after American athlete Raven Saunders made a gesture on the podium after she won a silver medal in the shot put on Sunday evening. Saunders raised her arms in an X above her head, which she later indicated was an expression of support for the oppressed. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) later said the gesture did not breach its rules as it was a "peaceful expression in support of racial and social justice (that) was respectful of her competitors".

Earlier this week, the IOC also suspended its investigation into the podium demonstration by Saunders after the unexpected news of her mother’s death. IOC opened an inquiry into Saunders’ gesture citing the rules of the Olympics that prohibits athletes from exhibiting “[any] kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda" in any Olympic site, including playing fields and podiums. However, the investigation was cut short following the death of the Olympic athlete’s mother, Clarissa Saunders.

(With inputs from ANI)



