Tokyo Olympics: Jason Kenny Becomes First Great Britain Athlete To Win 7 Gold Medals

On the last day of the Tokyo Olympics, track cyclist Jason Kenny created history by becoming the first athlete from Great Britain to win seven Olympic gold medals. Kenny took the Izu velodrome by storm when he registered his glorious victory in the men's Keirin final 1/6th place in the track cycling on Sunday, August 8. The 33-year-old cyclist, who earlier said he was "struggling" during the men's sprint, is now at the top of the list for the maximum number of medals from Great Britain's team.

After the race ended, the legendary cyclist was in seventh heaven with his win. While talking to the media person, Kenny expressed his honest feelings and said, "It is a bit of a shock, I think. I really wanted to cross the finish line. Obviously, I am absolutely buzzing. Going into the final, I didn't expect anything other than a five, really. I was hoping to kind of get stuck in and hopefully come away with some silverware. To win at the corner on my own like that is absolutely buzzing".

When asked about his historic victory, Kenny said it takes long, hard years of training to become an Olympic champion, "They are all special, they are all different, and they are all really hard to get. In a four or five-year gap, you look back, and it just seems so easy in your memory. You watch videos and it looks so easy, you forget the hard work that goes into it. I fought really hard for them all," said Kenny.

With this historic victory, Kenny has become the number one champion in Great Britain. No cyclist before him had ever garnered seven gold medals in the Olympics. He has also surpassed Bradley Wiggins, who was one of the most celebrated Olympians from Britain. Today at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Kenny portrayed a spectacular performance in the final speeding away. Awang, from Malaysia, stood second and claimed a silver medal. At the same time, Lavreysen from the Netherlands stood third and won bronze.

Track record of Jason Kenny

The 33-year-old cyclist has specialized in individual and team sprints. As one of the most decorated British Olympians, Kenny is the first cyclist to win eight Olympic medals (7 Gold + 1 Silver) in track cycling. He debuted in 2008 and has come a long way since then. In 2012, Kenny won his first-ever gold medal in the Olympics, again won gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics, and created history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

An unbelievable race from defending champion Jason Kenny earns him gold in the men's keirin at #Tokyo2020!



It's a SEVENTH career Olympic gold overall.@UCI_Track #CyclingTrack @TeamGB pic.twitter.com/0llNk2tFkQ — Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021

Jason Kenny's wife, Laura Kenny, bags gold at the Tokyo Olympics

The Kenny couple has been turning heads for quite some time, as Kenny's wife, Laura, also tasted gold in the Madison cycling race and won a silver medal in team pursuit cycling. Together, Kenny and Laura have 15 medals, including 12 golds. Both Kenny and Laura are the first athletes from Great Britain to win many gold medals at Olympics.

IMAGE: ANI/OLYMPICS

(With ANI Inputs)