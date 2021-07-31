Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur Qualifies For Discus Throw Final, Kiren Rijiju Has Message

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has come forward and given special mention to Kamalpreet Kaur after she qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 finals with an outstanding performance in Group B of the women's discus throw on Saturday. Kamalpreet Kaur finished with a throw of 64.00 to successfully qualify for the women's discus throw final. She finished second overall in the Qualification round which earned her a direct qualification in the medal round.

Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju gives special mention to Kamalpreet Kaur

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kiren Rijiju congratulated Kamalpreet Kaur on qualifying for or Women’s Discus Throw finals at Tokyo Olympics. The former Sports Minister then went on to mention that India has never won an Olympic medal in Athletics after which he also wrote all the athletes are trying their level best and that he is looking forward to three athletes including Kaur who can create history.

Kiren Rijiju concluded by urging everyone to watch out for Kamalpreet Kaur on the 2nd of August.

Kamalpreet Kaur has qualified for Women’s Discus Throw finals at #Tokyo2020

India has never won an Olympic Medal in Athletics. All our athletes are trying their best. But I'm looking for history from 3 Athletes. Watch out for #KamalpreetKaur on 2nd August. #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/V6LY4OXNVw — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 31, 2021

Kamalpreet Kaur's scores in the qualification rounds read 60.29 (first), 63.97 (second), and 64.00 in the third attempts respectively. Meanwhile, the final of the discus throw event is scheduled for Monday, August 2 and India would be hoping that Kamalpreet Kaur finished at the top of the podium by clinching the elusive gold medal.

Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur's records

Kamalpreet Kaur set a national record in the discus throw with an attempt of 65.06 m and in fact, she even bettered her own record to 66.59 at the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships that was held in Patiala last month i.e. June 2021.

Kaur finished fifth at the Asian Athletics Championships 2019 that was held in Doha.

Meanwhile, it was the USA's Valarie Allman who finished as the top performer with a record of 66.42 m. However, what really stood out here is that the Punjab athlete's throw was way better than two-time Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic's best throw of 63.75m. At the same time, veteran Seema Punia failed to qualify for the final. She finished 12th with a best throw of 60.57m.