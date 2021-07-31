Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur To Pursue Gold Medal In 64m Discus Throw, Finals On Aug 2

Kamalpreet Kaur showcased a stellar performance to earn a place in the final of the women's discus throw on Saturday. The final will be played on Mon August 2

Kamalpeet Kaur has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 finals with an outstanding performance in Group B of the women's discus throw on Saturday. 

Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur earns herself a place in the gold medal race

Kamalpreet Kaur finished with a throw of 64.00 to successfully qualify for the women's discus throw final. She finished second overall in the Qualification round which earned her a direct qualification in the medal round.

Her scores in the qualification rounds read 60.29 (first), 63.97 (second), and 64.00 in the third attempts respectively.  Meanwhile, the final of the discus throw event is scheduled for Monday, August 2 and India would be hoping that Kamalpreet Kaur finished at the top of the podium by clinching the elusive gold medal.

Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur's records

Kamalpreet Kaur set a national record in the discus throw with an attempt of 65.06 m and in fact, she even bettered her own record to  66.59 at the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships that was held in Patiala last month i.e. June 2021.
Kaur finished fifth at the Asian Athletics Championships 2019  that was held in Doha.

Meanwhile, it was the USA's Valarie Allman who finished as the top performer with a record of 66.42 m. However, what really stood out here is that the Punjab athlete's throw was way better than two-time Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic's best throw of 63.75m. At the same time, veteran Seema Punia failed to qualify for the final. She finished 12th with a best throw of 60.57m.
 

