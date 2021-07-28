Tokyo Olympics: Katie Ledecky Wins Gold; Ariarne Titmus And Kristof Milak Set New Records

USA's Katie Ledecky bounced back from her worst performance in her Olympic career to clinch the gold medal in the women's 1,500-metre freestyle on Wednesday, July 28. Ledecky was the favourite for this race as she holds most of the best timings in the event that was added to the Olympics for the first time at these Tokyo Games. She clocked in at 15 minutes, 37.39 seconds.

Behind her in second was her teammate Erica Sullivan who pushed Ledecky right to the end and finished in 15:41.41 to clinch the silver and Germany's Sarah Hohler finished third to win the bronze with a timing of 15:42.91.

Ledecky doesn't win a medal for the first time

Earlier in the day, Ariarne Titmus in a breathtaking display won the 400m freestyle event in a timing of 3:56.69 as Ledecky had to settle for silver where she clocked in at 3:57.36 as she set her sights on redemption in the 200m freestyle event.

However, in the 200m event, Ledecky was nowhere to be seen as she did not even win a medal, which is the first time that has happened to her in an Olympic race. It was the first that she finished outside the top two in her entire Olympic career. Ledecky finished fifth with a time of 1:55.21, nearly two seconds behind Titmus who set a new Olympic record with a timing of 1:53.50. Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong led much of the race before hanging on to take the silver in 1:53.92. The bronze went to Canada's Penny Oleksiak in 1:54.70.

"After the 200, I knew I had to turn the page very quickly," Ledecky said in a postrace presser. "In the warm-down pool, I was thinking of my family. Kind of each stroke I was thinking of my grandparents."

"They're the toughest four people I know," Ledecky said, "and that's what helped me get through that."

"I think people maybe feel bad for me that I'm not winning everything and whatever, but I want people to be more concerned about other things going on in the world, people that are truly suffering," Ledecky said. "I'm just proud to bring home a gold medal to Team USA," she added.

Elsewhere in the men's 200m butterfly, Hungary's world record holder Kristof Milak blazed to a gold medal and set a new Olympic record with a timing of 1:52.25. The timing was two seconds faster than second-placed Tomoru Honda of Japan who clocked in at 1:53.73 and Italy's Federico Burdisso who finished in 1:54.45.

