Tokyo Olympics: Last Chance For Indian Shooting Contingent To Win Medal With Mixed Event

India's shooting contingent woes at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 continued as favourites Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal failed to even qualify for the finals of the 10m air pistol women's event on Sunday. World number one Yashaswini finished the qualifiers in the 13th place with 574 points, while world number two Bhaker finished the qualifiers in the 12th place with 575 points. However, all hope is not lost for India's shooting contingent as they are set to take part in the 10m air pistol mixed team and 10m air rifle mixed team competitions.

Indian shooters suffer heartbreaks in individual events

The disappointment for the Indian shooting contingent at the Tokyo Olympics began with the ace men's shooter Saurabh Chaudhary failing to win a medal in the men's 10m air pistol event. Saurabh topped the qualifying charts with 586 points but only managed a seventh-place finish in the final event. However, the biggest setback for India's shooting contingent was the failure of Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal to win a medal.

Manu might be feeling the time pressure I guess. Bad day to have an equipment problem. Very very unfortunate. Can't wait to ask the coaches what really happened — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) July 25, 2021

Bhaker spectacularly kickstarted the event as she scored a couple of 10s with fellow Indian Yashaswini shooting a couple of 9s in the first shot of the first series. However, ahead of the beginning of the second series, Bhaker reportedly had trouble with her gun. As a result, she lost more than five minutes. Despite the setback, she managed to regroup and scored 95 points in the second series. Meanwhile, Yashaswini scored a stunning 98 in her second series.

The third series began with Bhaker scoring a couple of 10s along with a couple of 9s. However, one poor shot of 8 points meant that she could only finish with 94 points. Yashaswini also finished with the same number of points with a couple of shots in the 10s, 9s and 8s. As a result of a poor finish in the third series, both Bhaker and Yashaswini failed to qualify for the final event.

Indian shooting mixed teams to make Olympic debut

India's air pistol and air rifle shooters are preparing to compete in the mixed team events on Tuesday when both the 10m air pistol mixed team and the 10m air rifle mixed teams will make their Olympic debuts. The teams and the event timings for both 10m air pistol shooting and 10m air rifle shooting are mentioned below.

10m air pistol shooting mixed teams

Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker

Abhishek Verma & Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Qualification: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 5:30 AM IST

Medal rounds: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 7:30 AM IST

10m air rifle shooting mixed teams

Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan

Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil

Qualification: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 9:45 AM IST

Medal rounds: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11:45 AM IST