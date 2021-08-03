Tokyo Olympics: Learn About The Significance Of Flower Bouquet For Olympic Medalists

An Olympic medal is a tremendous achievement and validation for all athletes. It boasts a player's morale when someone receives this kind of encouragement. There have been many athletes who led their countries to victory at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, earning both respect and a medal.

Among the many things associated with winning a gold, silver, or bronze medal, few people know the significance of the bouquet of flowers that is also given to the winners. If you are watching the Tokyo Olympics then you must have noticed that the players who win are given a flower bouquet with blue, yellow and green flowers, along with the medal. But they are more than just flowers.

A BBC report claims that more than 5,000 bouquets are being given to athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Generally, these crops are planted in three districts in northeast Japan - Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima - that were ravaged by the tsunami and earthquake of 2011, as well as the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster, which partly melted three reactors.

The tragic incident resulted in 20,000 people losing their lives in the disaster. Last year's Olympics - which are held every four years - were postponed due to the pandemic. A world in turmoil has a reason to smile this year because of them.

A memoir for lives lost in calamities

The Japanese government has decided to commemorate and honour those who have perished in natural disasters. Yellow, green, and blue flower bouquets were presented to medalists in the three districts. The yellow sunflowers are from Miyagi, the green Eustomas are from Fukushima, and the blue Gentians are from Iwate. Parents whose children died in the disaster were said to have planted them. Their children had taken refuge on a hillside during the tsunami, and their parents chose to follow suit.

Both the white and purple Eustomas and Solomon's were grown at a non-profit initiative in Fukushima to try and revive the local economy, which had been badly affected by the disaster. Gentians' farms are located in Iwate, a coastal area that was destroyed by the tsunami in 2011.