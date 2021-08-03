Tokyo Olympics: Malaysian Diver Flaunts Hand-knit Cardigan Made By British Diver Tom Daley

Tom Daley, a gold medal-winning diver from the United Kingdom, once knitted a cardigan for Malaysian diver Cheong Jun Hoong. To show his appreciation for Cheong Jun Hoon, Daley gave her a pink cardigan in May. He shared a shot of the cardigan he made for Cheong on his Instagram account @madewithlovebytomdaley. "I made my dear friend Cheong Jun Hoon a cardigan! <3." Take a look at the post here:

Cheong is competing at the Olympics in the 10 m platform women's individual event with Pandelela Rinong. While posing with Daley, Cheong also posted photos of herself wearing the cardigan on Instagram. She thanked him for the gift he had made for her and called it 'lovely.' She wrote in the caption: "Thanks for the special handmade gift, just lovely💖". Take a look at the post here:

During the Olympics this past weekend, Daley was spotted knitting while watching the Games. The video was taken during the women's 3m springboard final on Sunday morning, 1 August.

Daley's love for knitting

A number of social media users were amused by Daley for bringing his hobby to the Olympics. While watching the competition, he was knitting a dog's sweater, which he revealed to his followers later on. Photos and videos of him quickly went viral on social media with many people amused by Daley for bringing his hobby even to the Olympic Games.

Knitting is Daley's "secret weapon" for staying sane during training and competition at the Olympics. It was revealed last week, in a video posted by the British diver, that he is an avid knitter.

Nothing to see here - just @TomDaley1994 having a knit at the diving 🧶#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/TzDETYW28a — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 1, 2021

The previous week, the British diver also posted a video in which he showed his love for knitting, flaunting a cozy he made for his medal to prevent it from getting scratched.

In the synchronized 10m platform event on Monday, 26 July, the 27-year-old diver won his first Olympic gold medal with partner Matty Lee. After previously winning two bronze medals, he became the first diver from Great Britain to win three Olympic medals.

A "national treasure" and an "LGBT icon", the BBC described him like that. His wife Dustin Lance Black, is an Academy award-winning screenwriter.