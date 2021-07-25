Tokyo Olympics: Manika Batra Enters Round 3 After Comeback Win Against Ukraine's Pesotska

Manika Batra kept India's hopes alive in the Table Tennis event at Tokyo Olympics as she registered a comeback win over Ukraine's Pesotska Margaryta. The Indian paddler took 56 minutes to beat her opponent in seven games 4-11,4-11, 11-7-12-10, 8-11,11-5,11-7 after losing the opening two games.

Tokyo Olympics: Manika Batra advances to next round

Pesotska Margaryta dominated Manika Batra right from the start as she raced to a 7 point lead over her Indian opponent in the opening game. Batra started with 2 consecutive points before losing the plot giving away 5 points on her serve. Pesotska who won six consecutive points took just five minutes to win the first game 11-4. The second game was no different as the Ukrainian continued her dominance over the Indian paddler. She took away six points from Batra while giving away just two points to take the second game 11-4.

Batra had no answer to her opponents attacking display in the first two games, however, she steadied herself in the third game and was neck to neck at 4-4, however her unforced errors allowed Pesotska to open up a two-point gap, but the Indian fought back to level the score at 6-6. Batra finally turned things around as she forced her opponent to make errors and opened up a three-point gap. She finally managed to close the game 11-7.

AMAZING VICTORY! A super performance filled with grit and determination from our star paddler @manikabatra_TT . Manika is just one more step away from medal.



Scoreline: 🇮🇳4 - 3 #ManikaBatra pic.twitter.com/PxHVWbYez1 — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) July 25, 2021

In the fourth game, both paddlers started with unforced errors in the first four points to tie the score at 2-2. However, Batra opened up a two-point gap to race to a 6-4 lead. Pesotska finally managed to narrow the gap and level the score at 7-7, but Batra kept her nerves to win the fourth game 12-10.

With the match locked at two games apiece, the fifth game started with both players not giving an inch to each other, but Pesotska opened up a four-point gap, but her errors helped Batra cut the gap to just one point (8-7) at the break. Post the break, Batra could not continue her momentum going as Pesotska wrapped up the game 11-8.

In the sixth game, Pesotska raced to a 5-2 lead before Batra called for a time out to regroup herself. Post the break, the Indian made a strong comeback to not only tie the game but also open up a four-point gap before closing the set 11-5 to force the match to the deciding game seven.

The deciding game saw Batra taking the attack to her opponent and taking a three-point lead and from there on she never looked back and went onto clinch the final game 11-7 as well as the match.

Image: AP