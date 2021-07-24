Tokyo Olympics: Manika Batra Refuses Guidance From National Coach In Her First-round Win

Ace Indian table tennis player Manika Batra refused to take any form of guidance from the national coach Soumyadeep Roy during her women's singles event here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym Table 1 on Saturday, July 24. Batra did not look fazed at all and barely broke a sweat as she won the match in four straight games 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 in exactly 30 minutes. She used the experience of her big forehand as she gave no chance to Tin-Tin Ho to try and make a comeback in the match.

Manika refused guidance says team leader

However, the table tennis team leader for the Indian contingent, MP Singh told ANI that Manika refused to take guidance from the national coach.

"She refused to take guidance from the national coach Soumyadeep. She said 'I don't want him on my bench to guide me'. I intervened but she was not ready," he said.

"I said he is the national coach, so she replied 'my coach has also come'. After this incident, the national coach was very upset and he left for his room but I asked him to coach others," he added.

Manika had earlier requested India's chef-de-mission BP Baishya to allow field of play (FOP) access for her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape. But MP Singh said that the FOP access for Manika's personal coach was not granted and the federation has to see what to do when these types of situations arise next time.

"We are not against players but she should tell this to the government. Last-minute her personal coach got approval to travel to Tokyo but FOP access was not granted to him," said MP Singh.

"I think keeping this incident in mind we will have to make a rule if this happens next time who will take a call," he added.

Win a morale booster for Manika after a first-round loss in the mixed doubles

The win provides great motivation and boosted Batra's morale after she and her partner Achanta Sharat Kamal failed to qualify for the next round in their mixed doubles event after suffering a heavy 0-4 defeat against the Chinese Taipei team of Yun Ju Lin and Cheng I Ching. The Indian duo had to make all chances count against a superior opponent but they couldn't do so after leading 5-1 and 5-3 in the first two games. In the end, it was a comfortable 11-8 11-6, 11-5, 11-4 win for the Chinese Taipei duo.

The power of 19-year-old Lin and 29-year-old Ching was too much to handle for the Indian pairing of Sharath and Manika, who came into the Olympics having won the qualifying competition.

Manika will face Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotskain in the second round of the women's singles table tennis event for the Tokyo Olympics and the Indian paddler will be hoping to grab a medal in an event the country has previously never won a medal in.

