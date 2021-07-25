Tokyo Olympics: Manipur CM Expects 'Gold' From Mary Kom As Boxing Champion Moves Up In Ran

As India has started taking over the Tokyo Olympics 2020 from the beginning, the nation is cheering the contingents with excitement. Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh spoke exclusively to Republic and added that he is praying for every Indian athlete competing in Tokyo. Highlighting Mary Kom's enhanced step towards the medal after beating Dominican Republic opponent Miguelina Hernandez Garcia, the Chief Minister added that he wants to congratulate the boxer and he is expecting a Gold medal from her. Mary Kom on Sunday made a winning start to her Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign by beating Dominican Republic's opponent in the 51kg category event.

Citing the example of Mirabai's silver, Chief Minister Biren Singh added that it is a very proud moment for India.

"It is really a proud moment for India, yesterday Mirabai has won a silver medal and today, I was just watching the fight between Marry Kom and her opponent. I am expecting that a Gold in boxing will surely be won by Mary Kom and we are expecting more such medals. I would like to also congratulate Manika Batra," added Chief Minister Biren Singh.

Further expressing his joy, the Chief Minister talked about Mirabai's Silver and added that the state government has decided to reward her with 1 crore cash award and post of suitable Gazetted Officer which she will be given after she returns. CM Singh concluded the conversation by mentioning that it is a very challenging situation and he hoped that every Indian contingent who is taking part will win medals this year.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mary Kom wins first round

The bout was evenly poised with the scores locked at 19-19 after the completion of the first two rounds. The third and final round of the match proved to be an exciting affair as Mary Kom rose to the occasion and brought her experience into the play. Miguelina looking to create a major upset went on the attack in the third round exposing herself for Mary Kom to land her punches. The Indian boxer managed to find her way to land score points for herself.

Mary Kom's performance history at Olympics

The Indian boxing champion created history back in the 2012 London Olympics when she won a bronze at the event and was among the eight boxers to have competed in the 51kg weight category which was first introduced in 2012 Olympic edition. Post-London Olympics success, Mary Kom failed to make the cut for the 2016 Olympics in Rio. At Tokyo Olympics, the Indian boxer would be more than keen to win her second medal in the Olympics and this time, her aim will be nothing but gold.