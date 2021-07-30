Tokyo Olympics: Manu Bhaker And Rahi Sarnobat Fail To Reach Finals In 25m Pistol Event

Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will be returning home empty-handed after crashing out of the 25m pistol qualifications at the rapid-fire stage. Both the shooters finished outside the top eight places, which is a necessity to qualify for the next round. Indian pistol shooters will be coming home without a medal for the second time in a row.

Manu Bhaker posted a 290 in the rapid-fire stage of the qualifications. She posted a score of 290 in the precision round at the Akasa Shooting Range on Thursday and had a cumulative score of 580. On the other hand, Sarnobat scored a 287 in her rapid-fire round and posted a score of 286 in her precision round last evening. She managed a total of 573 points. The event had 44 world pistol shooters competing against each other to reach the top eight.

Similar story for both of them after a bright start

Bhaker stumbled after a bright start as the 19-year-old was responsible for her own downfall as she began slipping two 8s and many 9s. These scores ensured that her evening was very difficult to turn around. Even though it was her first major event, she was placed fifth in the first round of the qualification. Despite her stumble, she remained on the hunt for a qualification spot until the end. During her first event of the games, women's 10m air pistol, she lost 20 crucial minutes due to a weapon malfunction and lost her composure after posting impressive scores before the delay.

Bhaker had a strong start as well and was placed fifth, but midway through the game, she began losing points and dropped out of the top eight. She could not recover from the fall and ended the evening placed 25th in the ranking. Earlier in the Games, Bhaker partnered with Saurabh Chaudhary and encountered a disastrous evening in the mixed 10m air pistol event. The pair failed to qualify for the finals after leading throughout the first phase of qualifying. The top eight shooters in the qualification rounds enter the final and subsequently compete for the medals.