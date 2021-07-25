Tokyo Olympics: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal bow out of 10m Air Pistol Women's event

Indian shooting contingent continues to disappoint with their performance in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics with Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal failing to qualify for the finals of the 10m Air Pistol Women's on Sunday. Bhaker finished the qualifiers in the 12th spot with 575 points, while Deswal ended in the 13th spot with 574 points.

Bhaker started the event with a couple of 10s, while Yashaswini shot a couple of 9s in the first shot of her first series. Bhaker ended her first series with eight tens and two nines, while Yashaswini Deswal shot a 94 in her first series.

Ahead of the start of the second series Manu Bhaker reportedly had trouble with her gun due to which she lost more than five minutes. The young shooter regrouped herself and managed to score 95 points in the second series, while Yashaswini Deswal made a strong comeback with a score of 98 in her second series.

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal, 10m Air Pistol shooters from #IND, end 12th and 13th in the qualification rounds.



In the third series, Bhaker had a couple of 10s along with a couple of 9s however she had one shot which ended up in 8 points due to which she could only muster 94 points. Deswal also ended up with the same number of points with a couple of shots in the 10s, 9s, and 8s.

The determination and mental toughness of Bhaker was at full display at the range in the second last series as the shooter scored a brilliant 98, but followed it with a disappointing 95. The two 94s did a lot of damage to Yashaswini's chances as even after scoring a 96 and 95 she failed to qualify for the final.

Recap of Indian shooters on Day 1

The first day of the shooting competition did not start on a bright note for Indian shooter as Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failed to qualify for the women's 10m air rifle final. Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela finished 16th and 36th respectively in the qualifying event. Elavenil scored 626.5 points while Chandela finished the event with 621.9 points.

Saurabh Chaudhary who was expected to be on the medal podium also crashed out after topping the qualifiers. In the qualifying stage, Chaudhary along with Abhishek Verma made a steady start after the first series of shots. The Indian picked up the pace in the second series shooting nine 10s to move up to the ninth spot. In the fourth series, the Indian shooter surprised everyone scoring 10 out of 10 which took him to the second rank. At the end of the fifth series, Saurabh Chaudhary moved to the first rank after accumulated a total of 98 points. The shooter qualified for the finals with 586 points after shooting 7 10s in the sixth series. Saurabh's effort was matched by China's Zhang Bowen.

In the elimination round, Chaudhary started with a 10.1 shot. However, he finished at the bottom of the pile after the initial five shots with a score of 47.7. After 10 shots, Saurabh leapfrogged to the 7th spot with 117.2 points while eliminating Korea's Kim Mose. He was just 0.3 away from the 6th-placed Reitz. However walking into the deciding shot Saurabh registers 9.6, while China's Zhang Bowen shot 10.2 to dash India's medal hope.

