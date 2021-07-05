Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom And Manpreet Singh To Be India's Flagbearers At Opening Ceremony

M.C. Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh would be the flagbearers for the Indian contingent at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics

Mary Kom/Manpreet Singh

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday announced that veteran boxer M.C. Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh would be the flagbearers for the Indian contingent at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flagbearer at the closing ceremony.

As per the official press release, the total size of the Indian contingent will be around 126 and 75 officials meanwhile the total size of the contingent will be 201. The Indian contingent comprises 56 percent men and 44 percent women. It has 76 quota places and the Indian athletes will compete in about 85 medal positions. 

The Tokyo Olympics would be held from July 23 to August 8. The event was slated to be held last year, but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Mary Kom Heads To Italy For Training To Avoid Travel Restrictions For Olympics

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom has decided to join the rest of India's Olympic-bound boxing team in Italy for training to avoid the added restrictions on those travelling to Tokyo from here amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mary Kom will take off for Assisi in a day or two to join the eight other Olympic-bound boxers, who are set to leave for Tokyo from there itself.

The London Olympics bronze-medallist was training at Pune's Army Sports Institute so far for the Games starting July 23.

"I have changed my plans. I have returned to Delhi and will leave for Italy may be tomorrow or day after. There are stricter quarantine restrictions on those who are travelling from India. I want to avoid them," said the 38-year-old Mary Kom as reported by PTI.

"After training so hard for so long, no point in taking such a risk as a hard quarantine can break the rhythm," added Mary Kom. 

The Indian athletes and officials have been asked by the Japanese government to undergo daily COVID-19 tests for a week prior to their departure to Tokyo and not interact with anyone from another country for three days upon arrival.

