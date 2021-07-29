Tokyo Olympics: Meet Atanu & Deepika, Indian Archers Who Were Struck By Cupid's Arrow

Indian archer Atanu Das made the country proud when he defeated two-time Olympics Champion Oh Jin Hyek and qualified for the pre-qualifier round on Thursday. Hyek was one of the strongest participants as he has a long history of victory. This, however, is considered as one of the greatest wins for Das.

Although there was no audience in the stadium, the World No 1 Women's Recurve archer, and his wife, Deepika Kumari, cheered the 29-year-old. Deepika was present in the stadium and cheered her husband, who was having a tough show. Das delivered a 10 out of 10 shoot-off. On the other hand, the veteran archer lost the match by a single point. He scored 9 out of 10. Earlier in the day, Das had also won against China's archer Taipei Deng Yu-Cheng in the 1/32 Eliminations, 6-4.

Who are the archers, Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari?

Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari are Indian archers who have brought much glory to the country. The duo studied together in 2008 at Tata Academy in Jamshedpur. They also represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, the two remained unknown despite being so close to each other and it was after 10 long years the couple got struck by Cupid's arrow and ended up tieing the knot.

While talking to a media person, the couple revealed that for many years they kept their relationship hidden from everyone and finally got married on June 30, last year They are the first Indian couple to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

Sports careers of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari

Currently ranked World No 1, Deepika is a 2010 gold medalist of the women's archery commonwealth games. She has also won a gold medal at the World Cup in Paris and Guatemala. She also secured a gold medal against Mexico by 5-1 in the finals in Paris. In the year 2012, the 27-year-old archer was honoured with the Arjun Award, which is considered India's second highest sporting award, and later she was recognized with a Padma Shri in 2016. On the other hand, the 29-year-old marked his entry into the international sport in 2008 and has come a long way since then. In 2013, he won the first bronze medal with Deepika Kumari at the 2013 World Cup in Colombia and is currently employed at Bharat Petroleum Sports Promotion Board.

Meanwhile, Deepika had overcome the quarterfinals of the women's individual category on Wednesday. She will now appear against Russia's Ksenia Perova on Friday. Das will face Japan's T. Furukawa on Saturday.

IMAGE: AP/THEATANUDAS/INSTA