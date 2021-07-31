Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Tells Lovlina Borgohain To 'go For Gold', Sends Best Wishes

After Indian boxer, Lovlina Borgohain confirmed another medal for India and Tokyo Olympics 2020, weightlifter and silver medalist Mirabai Chanu sent best wishes to her for her outstanding performance in the Quarterfinals. The Manipur weightlifter encouraged Lovlina Borgohain to bag two more wins and go for Gold.

Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for an outstanding performance in the Quarterfinals. Still two wins more. Go for Gold #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iA77M7pIgZ — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 30, 2021

Mirabai Chanu bags silver at Tokyo Olympics

At Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mirabai Chanu had created history to become the first Indian weightlifter to win the silver medal at the Olympic Games by lifting 202kg. Chanu also became the second Indian to win an Olympic medal in weightlifting after Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in 1998. After her heroics at the Tokyo Olympics, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Monday landed at the Delhi Airport and received a very warm welcome from fans and well-wishers.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Chanu expressed her happiness over winning a silver medal, sharing that she had been a little nervous ahead of the event. "I tried my best to win gold medal, I wasn't able to win gold, but I really tried. When I did 2nd lift, I understood I'll bring a medal along with me," she said.

Lovlina Borgohain confirms Bronze for India

Lovlina Borgohain entered the semi-final of the Women's 69kg category by defeating Chinese Taipei's Nien Chin Chen 4-1 on Friday, guaranteeing a Bronze medal for India. While Borgohain started cautiously against her opponent she did manage to hit some punches and took a 3-2 lead in the opening round via split decision. In the second round, Borgohain started strongly and landed body shots on her opponent. While Chen looked to land punches and take points from her opponent, Lovlina kept her distance from her opponent and did not allow her to claim points. As the second round headed towards the end, Chen landed a couple of scoring punches but Lovlina took the second round with a unanimous decision. She will now take on top seed Busenaz Sürmeneli from Tunisia in her semifinal bout.