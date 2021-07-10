Tokyo Olympics: 'Most Important Thing Is That The Games Are Happening', Says IOC President

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), released a video greeting to participants ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, emphasising that the most important thing is that the showpiece event takes place. Bach arrived in Japan at Haneda Airport around 12 p.m. on Thursday from Frankfurt, Germany. The IOC President has received all of his vaccines and, like all other Games athletes, will adhere to the Playbook's guidelines to ensure the Games' safety and security this summer.

The IOC President also defended the unpleasant repercussions of the decision made by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and the Government of Japan to not allow any spectators into any venues in Tokyo during the Olympic Games.

President Bach said, "It was a decision which was necessary to ensure safe Olympic Games and this is why the IOC and the IPC both supported this decision." "I hope we all agree that the most important thing is that these Olympic Games are happening -- that you can make your Olympic dream come true," he added.

"These Games will be brought to the world in a truly unique manner, with an Olympic record of over 9,000 hours of sport set to be captured and available for all to see. Tokyo 2020 will give you, the Olympic Community, the opportunity to show the whole world that we are stronger together and bring people together through the power of sport. You need not feel alone in these stadia. Billions of people around the entire globe will be glued to their screens, and they will be with you in their hearts," added Bach. "I hope that you can feel this support from all these people, who are your true fans, who are your family, your friends, and your supporters."

The most extensive coverage ever provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services will be available to those watching at home, with Tokyo 2020 setting new standards in worldwide broadcasting.

He concluded by saying, "I invite you, here we go together and welcome to Tokyo. See you soon here for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

The 2020 Summer Olympics, formally the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and popularly known as Tokyo 2020, is an anticipated international multi-sport event that will take place in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23 to August 8, 2021.