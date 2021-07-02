Tokyo Olympics: Navy Sailor & Ace Athlete MP Jabir To Represent India In 400m Hurdles

MP Jabir, the Indian Navy's top athlete, qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 400m hurdles with a time of 49.78 seconds in the recently concluded Inter-State Athletics Championships in Patiala, according to a Defence spokesperson. As per the spokesperson, Jabir qualified through the World Ranking Quota, which has 14 seats available. The 25-year-old Naval sailor is from the Kerala town of Malappuram. In the World Athletics Road to the Olympics rankings, he is presently ranked 34th out of 40 athletes. Jabir would be the first Indian male athlete to compete in the 400m hurdles at the Olympics when he participates in Tokyo, he stated.

Indian Naval sailor qualified for Tokyo Olympics

P T Usha, a great athlete from Kerala, competed in the Los Angeles Olympics in the 400-meter hurdles. Jabir is the second person from the state to compete in the Olympics in the same event. Jabir, POCOM(Tel), has represented the Indian Navy and Services in numerous national and international athletic competitions, winning numerous medals. The athlete is in the last stages of preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, according to the spokesperson. The Olympic qualification event for the Tokyo Games was the Inter-State Meet.

Jabir's last competitive race was in 2019 owing to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented him from competing in major competitions. Jabir was able to continue his training sessions without injuries and begin preparations for the Olympics with regular practice to help from the Naval Training squad.

Tokyo Olympics 2021

The 2020 Summer Olympics is an anticipated international multi-sport event that will take place in Tokyo, Japan from July 23 to August 8, 2021. The tournament, which was originally slated to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020, was postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will not be open to overseas spectators. Despite the fact that it has been delayed until 2021, the event is still known as Tokyo 2020 for marketing and branding purposes. The Olympic Games have been postponed and rescheduled for the first time, rather than being cancelled. After the Olympics, the Summer Paralympics will be placed between August 24 and September 5, 2021.

