Tokyo Olympics: 'No COVID-19 Cases In Team India So Far' Confirms CLO Dr Prem Verma

Dr. Prem Verma, Deputy Chef-de-Mission and COVID-19 Liason Officer (CLO) of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, has put out an advisory for all the athletes saying that they need to report their health records correctly so that there are no false alarms related to COVID-19 at the Tokyo Games.

"Once again I clarify that if you make wrong entries in the updation of your health record, then it leads to raising of the alarm by software and CLO gets a mail to resolve it," said Verma in a statement.

The CLO also mentioned that there are no positive cases for Team India so far.

"There is no positive case in team India. Please fill up the correct data in the health app. For example, if by mistake you record your temperature as 38 degrees celsius, then CLO will be alerted by the infection control software. Everyone may please relax. Again I repeat no positive case is there in Team India," he added.

Fill up "correct and factual status" in medical report, says IOA president

Earlier, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra had written to Verma asking about the COVID-19 situation within the camp after Batra had received two contradicting reports from the team.

"Please advise on correct and factual status since in one report it shows three Indians in Tokyo with symptoms and in the second report as nil. It is a serious issue, hence request for correct and factual status," said Batra.

The IOA has said that it will try to ensure that only a small number of athletes show up at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics to lower the risk of COVID-19.

"We will try to keep minimum athletes at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics keeping in mind the risk of COVID-19 infection, we don't want to risk our players at this time, it's very crucial. So that's why we are thinking to have minimum athletes," sources within the IOA told ANI.

The IOA had confirmed that boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain, Manpreet Singh, would be India's flagbearers at the Opening Ceremony on July 23 of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flagbearer at the Closing Ceremony.

